HIT REFRESH

11 New Beauty Products to Upgrade Your Spring Routine

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine, images courtesy of Golde, Mara, Whimsy Official, Dr. Loretta, Boy Smells, Malin + Goetz, The Nue Co., and Fenty.

The seasons are changing, which means your skincare, haircare and makeup needs might be changing, too. There’s no time like the present to do a refresh of your medicine cabinet—out with the heavy winter formulations, in with lively floral fragrances, detoxing masks, and renewing oils for refreshed, glowing skin. From nourishing hair care rooted in Latinx heritage to an excellent new exfoliant, here are 11 new beauty launches you might have missed in March.

A Fresh New Scent

Strawberry Eau de Parfum
$95
Malin + Goetz

This is not your standard cloyingly sweet strawberry. Layered with a sophisticated mix of bergamot, pink pepper and jasmine, this scent is a perfect spring pick-me-up.

New Clean Haircare

Wash Day Duo
$29
Ceremonia

Fans of Ceremonia’s Aceite de Moska, rejoice! The popular new hair care brand just launched a clean shampoo and conditioner duo that’s guaranteed to keep your locks looking healthy and smelling tropical.

A Firming Overnight Mask

Tightening Detox Mask
$55
Dr. Loretta

A gentle gel mask that tightens and smoothes skin while you sleep. The addition of rose oil makes it feel extra luxurious.

A Gentle Oil Cleanser

Montana Harvent Omega Oil Cleanser
$48
Odacité

Swap this omega-3-packed cleanser into your double cleansing routine to remove makeup and impurities without over-stripping.

Five Tiny, Trendy Perfumes

Exploratory Set
$20
Boy Smells

The cult-favorite candle brand has branched out into perfume with five sexy new fragrances. Try them all—including the herbaceous ‘Tantrum’ and the heady ‘Rose Load’—with this exploratory set.

An Alt Latte

Shroom Shield
$22
Golde

The latest supplement from beloved wellness brand Golde is a delicious mix of cacao, reishi and turkey tail mushrooms—a healthy, functional alternative to your morning latte.

A Nutrient-Rich Moisturizer

Barrier Culture Moisturizer
$65
The Nue Co.

Known for their functional fragrances and supplements, The Nue Co takes their first foray into skincare with a barrier repairing moisturizer packed with squalene, niacinamide, and peptides.

A Buzzy New Exfoliant

Azelaic Acid Emulsion 10%
$22
Naturium

If you haven’t heard of azelaic acid, it’s an under the radar ingredient that gently exfoliates, fights acne and combats redness—take Naturium’s budget-friendly new 10% emulsion for a spin for even, glowing skin.

A Gentle Detox

Volcanic Sea Clay Detox Mask
$54
Mara

This new detoxifying mask from Mara gently clarifies skin with spirulina and four types of cleansing clays.

A Light Lip Oil

Lip Gleam No. 1
$22
Whimsy Official

Go fresh faced with a nourishing lip oil containing vitamin E-rich prickly pear and brightening strawberry seed that will leave your lips glossy, never goopy.

The Latest from Rihanna

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
$29.50
Sephora

Rihanna can do little wrong when it comes to formulating a foundation—you’ll get super sheer, foolproof coverage with this new blurring skin tint from Fenty.