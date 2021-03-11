Can Pattern Beauty’s Treatment Bundle Truly Revive Curls?

For the uninitiated, Pattern Beauty is the name of the curly hair care line founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, but the brand is so much more than your average celebrity product line. It took two decades for Ross to launch the affordable brand aimed at those with “curly, coily, and tight textured hair.” She works directly with chemists and can often be seen on the Pattern Beauty Instagram account demonstrating how to use the products. Now that she’s been at it for just over a year, the brand has evolved to include more than just shampoo and conditioner.

The Pattern Beauty treatment bundle, for example, which includes a Treatment Mask for curl definition and elongation, as well as a Scalp Serum for invigorating and cooling the roots, is the brand’s latest entry into the curly product canon. The products are positioned as the ideal tools you need for a hair spa day—nourishing and moisturizing each curl with the various oils (peppermint and lavender for the Scalp Serum) and extracts (sunflower and hibiscus for the Treatment Mask).

But can the treatment bundle deliver on its promises, giving the consumer those Ross-like curls? Four W editors with varying curl patterns and hair types decided to give the Pattern Beauty Scalp Serum and Treatment Mask a try. Find their honest opinions, here.

Brooke Marine, Culture Editor

Describe your hair type. What’s your current hair care routine? Do you already use any masks or scalp serums? Are you wearing any protective styles?

I should start this off with two disclaimers: one, I am a Tracee Ellis Ross stan; and two, I made the switch to Pattern Beauty hair products months ago and pledged to never look back. My hair is very thick with a 3C curl pattern, and the Pattern Beauty shampoo and heavy conditioner have worked wonders for my curls when I wash my hair one to two times a week. I’ve also tried some various scalp oils and hair masks, but I’ve never been impressed.

Do you put a lot of heat on your hair? Do you color your hair?

Usually I’d put some heat on my hair (blow drying, flat ironing) once every two to three months, but since the pandemic started I haven’t put any heat on it at all. Because I don’t leave my house, after washing, I either let it air dry or use a diffuser with low heat. Also, I’ve never dyed my hair.

What’s your first impression? Describe the scent, feel, and packaging of the products. How did the Treatment Mask feel in your hands? How did the Scalp Serum smell?

I love the darker brown packaging; looking at the products as they sit on top of my dresser they blend in quite a bit (or at least more than Pattern Beauty’s typical bright yellow jars). The fragrances of both of these products are also really lovely. The Scalp Serum smells like a peppermint and lavender mix; it’s really invigorating. The hair mask doesn’t smell as strongly but it still smells similar enough to the Scalp Serum, but with more floral undertones. The serum went on my scalp pretty easily, I just put a few dots in places here and there and massaged it in when it was feeling dry. The Treatment Mask felt thinner in my hands than I expected it to, since I am used to hair masks that are more cream like and this one is like a jelly, but that actually turned out to be really useful when using my finger tips to take a little bit of it out of the jar and work into my hair just after shampooing.

How often did you use the Scalp Serum? How often did you use the Treatment Mask? Describe the process of working it into your hair.

I tried using the scalp serum one or two times a week in between washes just to freshen things up a bit, I would just put a couple drops onto the scalp and massage it in first thing in the morning. I used the Treatment Mask once a week. With the Treatment Mask, I would shampoo my hair, rinse it out, put on the mask, then do the rest of my routine before rinsing it all out. Then I added some Pattern Beauty heavy conditioner, rinsed again after 10 minutes or so, and wrapped my hair in a warm towel or t-shirt. I would either put my hair in a couple of braids and wrapped it before sleeping, or if it was early enough in the day, let my hair air dry.

How did your hair feel after using the Scalp Serum? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses? How long did the effects last?

My hair definitely smelled good, and my scalp felt moisturized. I didn’t develop any product build up or dandruff from using it, so that felt like a good sign. As far as significant differences, I’m not sure that there were that many big ones for me, but overall my hair has felt soft and bouncy after using both of these products (in addition to the other Pattern Beauty products I use, like the shampoo and conditioner, and occasionally the curl gel if I’m trying a more slicked back look).

How did your hair feel after using the Treatment Mask? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses?

Immediately after using the Treatment Mask, I could feel a difference. My curls felt softer, more defined, bouncier—basically I don’t think I can ever go another Sunday night without incorporating this mask into my weekly routine. Throughout the week my hair continued to feel soft and healthy, feeding into my delusion that my curls look anywhere near as good as Tracee Ellis Ross’s.

Would you try this product again or recommend it to others?

I could not recommend these products enough, especially the mask. If you have thick and curly hair, this could be a game changer for you like it was for me.

Joane Amay, Fashion Credits Editor

Describe your hair type. What’s your current hair care routine? Do you already use any masks or scalp oils? Are you wearing any protective styles?

I have very multi-textured hair, from a 3C to a 4C. My curl pattern is loosest in the front and middle, and gets tighter as it goes back towards my nape, with my side edges being the tightest of coils. My hair is also very dry and porous, and tangles very easily. Deeply moisturizing and nutritive hair care products are a must.

I usually wash my hair once a week with a sulfate-free shampoo—I currently favor Trader Joe’s Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo—and then follow it up with an apple cider vinegar rinse to really clarify and balance the pH of my scalp. I used to go to the salon every week or two to get my hair blow-dried straight. But then the pandemic happened, and getting a professional blow-out was out of the question; so, I’ve been rocking box braids, a protective style, ever since. And just because my hair is in braids, it doesn't give me license to neglect my natural tresses. I spray my plaits every morning with a nourishing oil, like Charlotte Mensah’s Manketti Finishing Mist, to keep them conditioned and pliant. And whenever my roots look dry or thirsty, I oil my scalp with organic Haitian castor oil (not the better-known Jamaican variant) or Miss Antilles Lotion Suractivée Multicroissance, a regenerative scalp elixir, similar to the stimulating extracts in the Phyto line, that is popular in the French Isles.

Do you put a lot of heat on your hair? Do you color your hair?

Before the pandemic, I used to frequently get my hair professionally blown-out. However, I do try to minimize the amount of heat that salon stylists used on my mane. I’ve experienced heat damage twice in my life and don’t want to relive the horror of growing out the damage ever again. So now, I rarely let stylists use a flat-iron to give my hair that super-sleek finish that most women prefer. I’m fine with my hair being full and fluffy. And I don’t use a flat-iron or any type of heat styler or blowdryer at home.

I have some grays but I couldn’t be bothered with getting my hair professionally colored. Whenever the overgrowth begins to irk me, I simply touch-up my front edges with an at-home color kit, like Clairol’s Nice & Easy Root Touch Up.

What’s your first impression? Describe the scent, feel, and packaging of the products. How did the Treatment Mask feel in your hands? How did the Scalp Serum smell?

Tracee Ellis Ross has impeccable taste so I knew the packaging for her new therapeutic haircare collection would have massive shelf appeal. Its rich dark brown coloring differs from the sunny yellow packaging of her main line, which simply brings me joy. The chocolatey hue is very luxe-looking, giving them a very fancy spa-like air—which makes sense since Pattern’s Scalp Serum and Treatment Mask are meant to be used as relaxing, restorative treats for your hair.

I was pleasantly surprised by the scalp’s serum fragrance. I had expected it to be an overpowering mentholated perfume that would announce my arrival before I did, but that was not the case. Instead, I discovered a discreet aroma of peppermint softened by lavender which l found to be refreshing and lightly invigorating.

As for the treatment mask, it was more of a creamy jelly consistency. It didn’t feel greasy or heavy; yet, it still felt decadently rich. It smelled of geranium, my all-time favorite scent.

How often did you use the Scalp Serum? How often did you use the Treatment Mask? Describe the process of working it into your hair.

When using the Scalp Serum, I like that the nozzle top makes the application process rather facile. You can glide it through a mass of thick curls or rake it along the sectioned parts of your hair as I did. But remember, a little goes a long way. It’s a serum and not an oil, so try not to overdo it; otherwise, a glop of goo will sit on top of your pate for days. I only used it whenever my roots looked dry, which was every 4 days or so.

I finally got a chance to test the mask last weekend when I undid my protective style. My hair had been in box braids for way too long—about 12 weeks—so my hair definitely needed some extra TLC. The Treatment Mask contains rice protein, which makes it more of a protein treatment than a deep conditioner. It’s great for strengthening fragile locks. After I cleansed my hair, I smoothed the mask throughout my mane, making sure to coat every last strand. The mask has great slip so I used the opportunity to detangle my hair and then I let the treatment sit in my hair for 10 minutes. (Unlike a regular conditioner or deep conditioner, it’s not wise to leave a protein treatment in your hair for an over-extended period of time since it will overly-harden your hair.) I followed up with Pattern’s Heavy Conditioner and left that in my mane for a couple of hours to work its magic. Once I rinsed that out, my hair felt super soft and looked ultra lush.

How did your hair feel after using the Scalp Serum? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses? How long did the effects last?

It didn’t feel greasy or heavy on my scalp, unlike some of the other oils that I’ve tried. I also liked the light tingle sensation when I applied the serum to my scalp. The serum contains rosemary oil and peppermint which stimulates the scalp and encourages healthy hair growth.

How did your hair feel after using the Treatment Mask? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses?

I’ve only had the opportunity to use the mask once but I can’t wait to do the treatment again this weekend. My hair definitely felt stronger and looked healthier after my first use. Plus, my curls and coils were definitely more defined and popping afterwards, not to mention more manageable.

Would you try this product again or recommend it to others?

Definitely! I’ve already recommended the mask to two of my friends. Plus, I’ve used it several times in my youngest daughter’s hair. I like to mix the mask with a conditioner, as a 2-in-1 treatment, and slather it on her super-thick, curly mane. You can tell TER put her heart, soul and sweat into her products. She understands the struggle of naturally curly and coily women, and has worked hard to give us products that accommodate and complement our varying textures and styles.

Tilden Bissell, Digital Designer

Describe your hair type. What’s your current hair care routine? Do you already use any masks or scalp oils? Are you wearing any protective styles?

Let me first offer a disclaimer that my pattern is a squiggle, that quickly turns into a line as soon as I brush it, so I realize that I am not reaping the full benefits of Pattern’s curl-enhancing products. That being said, I have a very itchy, sensitive scalp, especially in the winter, with dandruff and sometimes psoriasis rearing its ugly head. I have fairly thick hair, with lower porosity due to natural factors and some damage that I’ll get into later. I usually get my hair thinned out at the salon, but I haven’t been for a while, so it definitely has some breakage and is heavier than usual. My routine right now is fairly minimal: shampoo and conditioner every few days with the odd hair mask thrown in and the Olaplex No.3 treatment before I wash a few times a week.

Do you put a lot of heat on your hair? Do you color your hair?

My hair is also dry and a little damaged due to bleaching and dyeing it for almost 10 years and a lot of heat styling. I bleached my hair throughout college and into my first few years of my living in New York before switching to a more manageable red with the occasional highlight which is closer to my natural color, but I’ve only started actively taking really good care of my hair in the last few years. I’ve cooled it—literally—with the curling irons and straighteners over the pandemic, but I’m always seeking new ways to have my healthiest hair possible, especially since leaving a hair mask on all day is a possibility now that I’m not going into the office everyday.

What’s your first impression? Describe the scent, feel, and packaging of the products. How did the Treatment Mask feel in your hands? How did the Scalp Serum smell?

Pattern has put out a few products I really appreciate (the jojoba oil hair serum especially), so when I heard they were releasing a treatment and a scalp serum, I was pretty intrigued. The packaging was very sophisticated in matte tones of brown, and provided a nice foil to the rest of the line’s cheerful yellow packaging. They are effortlessly chic, and are a welcome addition to any shelfies I may be inclined to take in the future.

Textures of the products only made me more excited to try them. They were far from your standard creamy, gloopy treatments that weigh down your hair: the mask has an interesting gel consistency while the serum was wonderfully light when I tested a bit in my palm. Both of the scents were right up my alley too—the mask had a delicate floral scent, which I’m always a fan of, while the scalp treatment was a bracing mix of mint, lavender and rosemary. As someone who often washes their hair in the morning after I work out, it was a great scent to wake up to and start my day.

How often did you use the Scalp Serum? How often did you use the treatment mask? Describe the process of working it into your hair.

I used the Serum once a week, and the Treatment Mask twice a week. In the past, I’ve had a hard time getting scalp products to the roots of my hair, but Patten’s little nozzle and perfectly squeezy bottle made it a breeze. I used the Scalp Serum as a leave-in treatment, so I would work through my roots then throw my hair into a sleek french twist while I worked, rinsing out at night or the next day. I also found the hair mask extremely manageable, which was nice because I struggle getting a lot of products through my hair as it can get very tangled very quickly.

How did your hair feel after using the Scalp Serum? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses? How long did the effects last?

I’ve never really come across a scalp product I’ve liked. I won’t name names but there were some major duds that left my hair greasy many washes later or just didn’t do that much. Pattern’s scalp treatment was different—it smelled deliciously herbal and minty, plus provided a cooling rush to my raw winter roots. Better yet, I didn’t notice any usual itching or flaking in the week after I used it, my scalp just felt...good. Even a week in, my scalp wasn’t plagued by the usual issues it faces, and it actually looked healthier. It didn’t completely banish my dandruff (not that I expected it too) but it definitely made a huge improvement in my scalp comfort (and thus, my happiness).

How did your hair feel after using the treatment mask? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses?

My motivation for trying the mask (aside from being a fan of Tracee Ellis Ross) was what drives many of my beauty choices: TikTok. Rice water has been steadily popping up on my FYP since I downloaded the app, and Pattern’s Treatment Mask was the first hair product I’ve seen recently to contain rice water ferment, an ancestral, at-home remedy packed with amino acids, antioxidants, vitamins B and E, and more. Though rice protein has shown potent benefits for all types of hair such as supporting scalp heath, strengthening the hair’s cuticle and boosting shine, most sources recommend following it with a deep conditioner because the starch in the water can be drying. However, after my first wash, my hair felt very strong and distinctly less brittle. My natural wave was more pronounced, and definitely looked better than it did with just my standard shampoo and conditioner routine. As I mentioned above, it was a little drying, but I offset that with a rich conditioner, and I definitely think the pros outweigh the cons.

Would you try this product again or recommend it to others?

Even though I’m not Pattern’s target hair type, I was really impressed with both products’ effectiveness and how healthy they made my hair, so I’d suggest them to anyone struggling with scalp problems or looking for a mask that will seriously strengthen their hair. I will definitely be repurchasing the scalp serum as soon as I run out, because I’ve finally found something that works wonders on my tired and itchy head.

Maridelis Morales Rosado, Assistant Visuals Editor

Describe your hair type. What’s your current hair care routine? Do you already use any masks or scalp oils? Are you wearing any protective styles?

My hair is fairly wavy starting from the ears down, and as days pass between washes, my waves begin to loosen up a bit. I’ve been trying to cater to my hair’s needs recently, and found that my Olaplex shampoo and conditioner combo, followed by a curl activator serum from Ceremonia and the No. 6 Bond Smoother (also from Olaplex) work best for me. Once a week, I’ll try to sneak in a hair mask before a wash, but it’s easy for me to forget to incorporate that step into my routine. I wash my hair around three times a week, and every day that I do is when my hair is at both its waviest and its frizziest. The day after my wash is when I finally achieve a healthy shine. Two days after a wash, my roots tend to get oily pretty quickly and my scalp becomes itchy.

Do you put a lot of heat on your hair? Do you color your hair?

I’m still traumatized by the damage I did through my 8th grade obsession with flat ironing my hair every day for around a year, so now I only heat style my hair for special occasions or when I go to the salon to get a haircut and they do it for me. I have never dyed my hair!

What’s your first impression? Describe the scent, feel, and packaging of the products. How did the Treatment Mask feel in your hands? How did the Scalp Serum smell?

The packaging made me feel like the product was promising, and I’m always a fan of the matte exterior that both the serum and mask had. The Treatment Mask’s smell reminded me of a citrusy summer cocktail (looking forward to those!) that could not completely hide a chemical undertone. Meanwhile, the Scalp Serum reminded me of a very specific scent that took me a few days to land. I realized that scent took me back to the Thin Mints in my recent Girl Scout cookie order. I really enjoyed applying the mask since it’s very dense, easy to handle, and not messy at all.

How often did you use the Scalp Serum? How often did you use the Treatment Mask? Describe the process of working it into your hair.

I used the Scalp Serum twice in a week– I have very thick hair so I put in a few drops in different areas of my scalp and massaged it in with my fingers before going to sleep. My scalp felt instantly refreshed, though it started itching a bit more but I think that was because it was approaching my next wash day. I used the Treatment Mask once a week right before a wash. The first time, right after my wash, I let my hair dry naturally as I usually do and it was very poofy, and lost a lot of it’s wave though it did look stronger. The day after my wash though, my waves really settled in and my hair looked better than it had in a very long time.

How did your hair feel after using the Scalp Serum? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses? How long did the effects last?

My scalp is slightly less sensitive since I began using the Scalp Serum, but haven’t noticed a significant difference in my hair.

How did your hair feel after using the Treatment Mask? Did you notice any difference in your hair or scalp after multiple uses?

The days I use the mask my hair feels immediately dry and loses its shape a bit, but days after it feels stronger, gives of a healthy shine, and the shape is more defined.

Would you try this product again or recommend it to others?

Definitely! I think that continued use of the Treatment Mask will especially benefit my hair’s shape and texture.