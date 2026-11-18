True or false: you must wait until summer for a more tan complexion? If you ask us, the answer is undoubtedly false. With the right facial self-tanner, you can maintain a natural-looking, bronzed glow all year long—no beach vacation or harmful UV exposure required. Whether you prefer a subtle hint of color or a deeper, I-just-returned-from-Cabo tan, these facial self-tanners make it easy to fake a glow no matter what time of year it is. Ahead, we’re rounding up the best facial self-tanners to help you achieve a gorgeous hue long after your vacation ends—from customizable tanning drops to ones you can simply spritz on and go.

It doesn’t get much more foolproof than these tanning face drops from Lux Unfiltered. Apply a few drops into your hands, pat onto the face, and you’ll wake up to tanner, glowier skin come morning. The drops are non-drying, buildable, and suitable for those with sensitive skin since they’re fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. (Pro tip: don’t forget to wash your hands post-application.)

One wipe of these no-rinse glow pads from Dr. Dennis Gross and your skin will look brand-new (and tan). A true skincare-self-tanner hybrid, the towelettes contain a blend of exfoliating acids to slough away dead skin cells, plus encapsulated DHA for a tan that’ll start developing just an hour after application. If you’re seeking a hardworking formula that does the work of a self-tanner and a skincare product, these are worth a try.

What if we told you that a bronzed complexion is just a few sprays away? With this mist from Coco & Eve, you can achieve a sun-kissed tan that’ll last you a week. The formula is loaded with antioxidants to make you glow, as well as 100 percent natural DHA. Spritz the product on your face and neck three to six times, let it sit, and enjoy the boost of radiance that awaits. If you’re challenged when it comes to applying self-tanner, this is a game-changing pick.

We also understand if you don’t want to wear a full face of makeup to look tan. Give the James Read First Light Tinted Tan Serum a shot, because it offers the best of both worlds. This is a lightweight formula that provides an instant wash of bronze while gradually developing a natural-looking tan over time. Plus, it’s infused with five types of hyaluronic acid to help keep skin hydrated, and has a blurring, soft-focus finish that could have you feeling less inclined to pick up the foundation.

So you’re sick of the all-day affair that is self-tanning—here’s a formula that does its job without the lengthy wait time. This tanning serum uses a tinted color guide to help you achieve even coverage without the dreaded streaks or patchiness. After just two hours, you can rinse off the initial tint and let your tan continue developing into a beautiful, golden glow. And with results that last up to five days, you won’t have to worry about reapplying it every morning, like other self-tanners.