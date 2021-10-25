The Best Solid Shampoo Bars for Every Hair Type

Solid shampoo bars are gaining momentum in the beauty industry—and for good reason. They’re TSA-friendly, take up less real estate in the shower, and nix the need for wasteful plastic bottles. Best of all, they’re typically formulated with cleaner, gentler ingredients and last through more washes than your traditional liquid shampoo. The problem? Shampoo bars tend to look the same, which can cause even the savviest of beauty buffs to use the wrong one for their hair type.

As it turns out, shopping for shampoo bars is a lot like picking skincare products: there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, and using the wrong one could lead to unintended results, from brittle ends to a dry scalp. Whether you’re seeking a clarifying shampoo for your scalp or one that combats a frizzy mane, we’ve rounded up the best solid shampoo bars for your hair type below. Camera-ready strands await.

For an Oily Scalp

Fact: your hair needs a little oil to maintain its hydration. That being said, if you’re the type to experience greasiness shortly after showering, you may be in need of a refresh. Look for solid shampoo bars that contain exfoliating ingredients to help get rid of buildup on the scalp, like this one from Gemmist—it uses sugar to deeply cleanse, eucalyptus oil for its oil-controlling properties, and tea tree to hydrate.

For Dry, Frizzy Hair

Frizzy hair is really just dry hair begging for moisture. Cue Foamie’s thirst-quenching shampoo bar—it combines ultra-hydrating argan oil with essential fatty acids and vitamin E to give your dry, frizzy strands some needed nourishment. The result? Shinier, smoother hair that’s protected against split ends and breakage. (We’re also fans of the bar’s unique curved shape, which makes it easy to grip in the shower.

For Color-Treated Hair

Color-treated hair craves moisture (and a gentle formula that won’t strip your strands). This pick from Cuvée Beauty gives colored hair a reason to celebrate with its Champagne-infused, sulfate-free formula. Once activated by water, the solid balm transformers into a silky lather, enveloping your hair with antioxidant-rich jojoba seed oil to maintain luster, along with 40 percent glycerin for extra moisture. Not to mention, its portable packaging makes it convenient for throwing in your gym bag for a post-workout refresh.

For Curly Hair

If the goal is to enhance the look of your curls without weighing them down, Odacité is here to deliver on both fronts, fusing a trifecta of powerful hydrators like coconut, argan, and castor oils with cupuaçu butter to enhance texture and seal in moisture.

For Dandruff

Combatting a dry, itchy scalp starts in the shower. That’s why Lush’s ultra-calming shampoo bar stops scales in their tracks thanks to cade oil and cedarwood, two anti-dandruff ingredients touted for their ability to relieve itchiness and soothe even the flakiest of scalps.

For Fine Hair

Hair that skews fine is more susceptible to breakage, and finding a shampoo formula that helps maintain elasticity is key. This intensely nourishing bar shields vulnerable strands from environmental aggressors with the help of nopal cactus while avocado oil and aloe work to provide balance and shine to otherwise thin, lackluster tresses.

For Blonde Hair

Ethique’s extra creamy shampoo bar is tailor-made for blondes—no brassiness here. Sulfate-free (as it should be) and loaded with shine-producing ingredients like babassu and jasmine oil, the purple shampoo is effective at maintaining overall hair health without compromising your bright, blonde locks.

For Natural Hair

Tangles and dryness don’t stand a chance against this texture-enhancing shampoo bar. With a gentle yet powerful sulfate-free formula, Superzero’s product is made specifically for coily and kinky hair types to restore hydration and shine all while improving manageability.