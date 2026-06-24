Like Pucci prints, sun-bleached linens, and a pair of oversize sunglasses, summer has also always been exemplified by fresh, uplifting scents. Fragrance has the singular ability to define a memory: long after the tan has faded and the suitcases are unpacked, a single note of citrus, orange blossom, or salt-kissed jasmine can transport you back to that version of yourself which only emerges when the sun’s out for at least 14 hours.

The best summer fragrances are equal parts polished and undone, sophisticated yet entirely at ease. They are neither overpowering nor forgettable; they linger like the memory of a perfect holiday, becoming part of the atmosphere of the season. Whether you’re escaping to the Mediterranean or simply savoring longer evenings outdoors at home, your fragrance is the invisible accessory defining the season. Below, we’ve put together a selection of our perennial favorites, alongside a few noteworthy new arrivals poised to become classics in their own right.

Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle Lys Mediterranee Perfume $410 See on Neiman Marcus This one is chic beyond measure—which is exactly why Frederic Malle remains one of our favorite perfume brands. Lys Mediterranee is a perfect example of the lily flower reimagined; we love the airy freshness, which is as unique as it is exhilarating.

Creed Wild Vetiver Eau de Parfum $510 See on Creed When all you want is a clean, distinct, and elevated scent that no one else has, this one’s a wonderful choice. Wild Vetiver may sound untamed, but it is stylishly composed here in woody florals, rose centifolia, and cedarwood.

Dior Paradise Eau de Parfum $350 See on Dior Consider this paradise in a bottle. The latest Dior scent draws its inspiration from Château de La Colle Noire, founder Christian Dior’s Provençal retreat. Created by Francis Kurkdjian—one of the defining perfumers of this generation—Paradise pairs bitter almond, mandarin, and tonka bean in a composition that will work for both day and evening this summer.

Louis Vuitton California Dream $360 See on Louis Vuitton The appeal of this scent lies in its attitude: a serene warmth of musk, mandarin orange, and creamy benzoin balm that feels optimistic, effortless, and genuinely at ease. Perhaps we should wear it all year long.

Comme des Garçons To Vetiver $188 See on Dover Street Market Comme des Garçons has crafted the ideal ode to vetiver, a scent that’s earthy, woody, fresh, and grassy—what encapsulates summer better than that? Containing myrrh, musk, and opoponax, the new perfume is also a tribute to CDG’s late creative director, Christian Astuguevieille, who passed away in February. (He was a noted fan of vetiver.) Perfumer Antoine Maisondieu took the helm on creating this fragrance, which was launched in conjunction with an exhibition at the Fondazione Dries Van Noten called “The Only True Protest is Beauty.”

Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau de Parfum $255 See on Tom Ford Beauty This is by far the sexiest aroma to indulge in for summer. Bitter Peach bypasses its gourmand peers, taking the fruity note and imbuing it with a more sensual flair.

Bottega Veneta Crepuscolo Eau de Parfum $300 See on Bottega Veneta For sophisticated people who don’t do sugary petals, we suggest Crepuscolo, which means “dusk over sea.” Part of Bottega Veneta's Alta Collection, the fragrance blends an intoxicating sea salt and soft Asian oud into something fabulous.

Floraïku Sand and Skin Eau de Parfum $395 See on Floraïku For those of us who prefer our summer scents with a touch of warmth, Sand and Skin captures the glow of golden hour. The soft, powdery composition of Madagascar vanilla and ylang-ylang evokes sun-warmed skin in the evening.

Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum $235 See on Nordstrom It’s crisp and has that clean, sleek, Ann Demeulemeester energy—white rose and peony is softened by sandalwood to keep it grounded here, which we love. A touch of neroli and blonde woods adds warmth. This one is minimal, effortless, and one of Byredo’s best for summer.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum Spray $185 See on Chanel More than a decade later, Chance Eau Tendre remains an iconic favorite for good reason. The nuanced blend of jasmine and rose is light and uncomplicated, with refinement that feels magical, like summer itself.

Dior Lucky Eau de Parfum $350 See on Dior Blissful from the first spritz. Lucky showcases Dior’s exquisite interpretation of lily of the valley as luminous, airy, and delicately composed. Better still, its understated sophistication makes it unisex.

Hermès Barénia Pleine Fleur Eau de Parfum $182 See on Hermès We envision wearing this scent on slow coastal walks through Cap Ferrat, where the air is warm, the Mediterranean sparkles, and the landscape is alive with the scent of summer. Hermès pairs the elegant structure of a chypre with white lily and orange blossom to perfection.

Just Bijan $600 See on Bijan Consider this the finishing touch for the person who still keeps Schiaparelli jewels in rotation and understands that personal style is built on history. For decades, House of Bijan has occupied its own corner of fashion—one of bold signatures and old-school glamour, plus a clientele that never confused subtle with forgettable. After ten years away from fragrance, Just Bijan returns with a mesmerizing mandarin, jasmine sambac, Italian bergamot, and orange blossom infusion.

Aerin Hibiscus Palm Eau de Parfum Spray $150 See on Aerin Here’s pure East Coast elegance and a bona fide summer classic for those seeking a sensorial escape beyond the expected. Hibiscus, ginger, and ylang-ylang create a lush floral that vibes like a sun-drenched haven in full bloom.

Clive Christian 1872 Feminine $390 See on Clive Christian There are 146 ingredients in this perfume—still, it somehow remains elegant and refined. A divine blend of citrus notes, rose de mai, orchid, jasmine, and a delicate sheath of patchouli make this summer scent a beautifully layered and captivating favorite.

Véronique Gabai's Rose Première by Kelly Rutherford $290 See on Bergdorf Goodman Consider this rose top of the class. Its appeal lies in the tension between notes: the refinement of rose de mai, the delicate sweetness of pink praline, and the green snap of mandarin leaf, which we adore.

Jo Malone Beach Blossom Cologne $170 See on Jo Malone This is for the unshakably assured woman who owns exactly one straw hat and somehow always looks better in it than everyone else. Beach blossom is harmoniously composed with coconut water, coco de mer, lime, and mint, giving aromatic joy to those beauties who are effortless, sun-warmed, and entirely uninterested in fleeting trends.

Kai Perfume Oil $54 See on Kai Fragrance One of the most exquisite gardenia compositions ever created, Kai remains a personal favorite. It evokes the essence of an unforgettable summer: an all-white ensemble, and the confidence that comes with feeling beautiful.

Krigler Villa America 220 Perfume $785 See on Krigler Villa America 220 is proof that some summers last forever. Bright with lemon, magnolia, and sagebrush, this scent was inspired by Villa America, the legendary Cap d'Antibes estate owned by Sara and Gerald Murphy, the couple who helped define the golden age of the Riviera and welcomed everyone from Hemingway and the Fitzgeralds to Hollywood royalty into their orbit.

Vacanza Cap Ferrat $145 See on Vacanza Cap Ferrat has long been one of the most glamorous corners of the South of France. This salty, citrus-packed fragrance captures that spirit: bright, sunny, and uplifting, with the easy elegance of a place where summer seems to stretch on forever.

Guerlain Vanille Planifolia Extrait 21 $660 See on Guerlain A super glam vanilla concoction with enough spice to feel at home in summer, this one is a longtime favorite that never feels dated. It’s also one of the more distinct takes from House of Guerlain’s perfumes. The opopanine lends a subtle amber glow without weighing it down, while the 30 percent concentration means a single spray lasts all day.

Tom Ford Mandarino di Amalfi Eau de Parfum $300 See on Tom Ford Honestly, this is the benchmark for modern, citrus perfumery. Years after its initial launch, it still feels like an of-the-moment, unique, and celebratory scent. Citrus is threaded with shiso leaf, giving it a cool yet vibrant edge.

Liberty Maze Eau de Parfum $235 See on Nordstrom Carefree and quietly glamorous, this one’s giving 1970s Jean Shrimpton meets vintage Courrèges—with honeysuckle, Earl Grey, and neroli unfolding in a soft, sunlit drift.