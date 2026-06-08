5 Sunglasses Trends That Will Make Your Whole Outfit This Summer

Looking to make a style statement this summer? Start with sunglasses. Often regarded as an afterthought accessory—a piece that inspires less fanfare (and frenzy) than big-ticket bags or shoes—eyewear is actually a potent styling tool. The right sunglasses can level up your look. Extra-large shades might bring drama or mystery, while classic Wayfarers offer a timeless sense of cool. The spring 2026 runways delivered plenty of fresh inspiration, introducing a wave of exciting new sunglasses trends, plus endless possibilities for your summer style persona. At brands like Celine, Khaite, Prada, and Loewe, shades arguably stole the spotlight. Ahead, discover the five sunglasses trends we’re most excited to wear this summer.

Oversize Wrap

Just in time for the 2026 World Cup, channel your inner early aughts WAG in a sunglass style that offers full coverage. Hide from (while simultaneously attracting) the paparazzi in this considerable shape, which is marked by a curved front that cradles the face.

Tory Burch Spring 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Tint

At Celine, Bottega Veneta, and Chloé, tinted lenses appeared in an assortment of sizes and colors. Ranging in mood from cinematic to retro to bohemian, this non-traditional lens will add a dose of colorful chic to your day.

Celine Spring 2026 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Athletic

Even if, like me, you can’t run a mile to save your life, you can borrow the agile cool of an athlete with a pair of sporty shades. Bold colors, silver frames, and game-ready shapes will up the energy of any outfit.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Wired It Girl

Wire rims are nothing new in the eyewear realm, but they feel fresh in the hands of designers like Miuccia Prada and Michael Rider.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The Flat-Top Aviator

This look marries sporty ease and oversize glamour. Seen at Loewe, Khaite, and Burberry, this shape feels new and directional for 2026.