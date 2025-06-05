I’m always on the lookout for the next best sunscreen. As someone who applies SPF religiously—yes, even on overcast days, or when my only outing is to walk the dog—I tend to go through bottles at a rather alarming pace. While that might sound like a nuisance, I actually don’t mind. It gives me the perfect excuse to test out new formulas and see which ones can truly stand up to both my standards and the sun.

My biggest gripe is, without question, the dreaded white cast. And not just from mineral sunscreens—some chemical options are guilty too. No amount of massaging should be required to avoid looking like a haunted Victorian child/ghoul. (If only I could reclaim all the minutes I’ve spent blending in SPF like it’s a full-body foundation...) It’s worth repeating—sunscreen isn’t optional, and it’s not just for people with lighter skin tones or those spending the day at the beach. No matter your skin tone, or how “sun-resistant” you think you are, UV damage doesn’t discriminate. While melanin does provide some natural protection, UVA rays (the sneaky ones responsible for premature aging) and UVB rays (the culprits behind sunburns) can lead to long-term skin damage, hyperpigmentation, and even skin cancer in anyone. Consistent sun protection is one of the easiest, most effective ways to preserve your skin’s health, prevent dark spots, and keep your glow actually glowing—for the long haul.

Through my extensive personal research, I have discovered that the best sunscreens share three essential traits: Broad-spectrum protection—they guard against both UVA and UVB rays; an SPF of 30 or higher—because why bother otherwise?; and lastly, skin compatibility—the formula should actually work with your skin, not against it. That means considering your skin type and tone, so you end up with something that’s both effective and enjoyable to use. If you’re ready to apply sunscreen this summer—and every other season—below are the 10 best products I’ve found along my sun-drenched journey.

Vacation Crystal SPF 50 Face Gel $26 Vacation If you’re chasing that effortless summer glow, Vacation’s Crystal SPF 50 has everyone covered—literally. This face gel is 100 percent invisible on all skin tones, with zero white cast. Its weightless, crystal-light texture feels undetectable on skin while providing breathability and hydrating. Nourishing ingredients lock in moisture and support your skin barrier. If you have sensitive skin, this fragrance-free formula is allergy-tested and made for every skin type. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for pool days, hikes, or beach hangs. And if you wear makeup, this is the ideal primer, giving you that lit-from-within-look.

Lightsaver Activated Mineral Sunscreen (SPF 33) Shade 0 $45 Lightsaver Lightsaver is the very first dermatologist-founded suncare brand to enter Sephora—yes, you read that correctly. This award-winning SPF brand was developed by board-certified dermatologist Dr. David Kim. Both the brand’s Tinted and Shade 0 versions have the National Eczema Association Seal of Approval, which is enough to make us fans. This lightweight, fluffy, non-tinted mineral facial sunscreen is great for every day. It applies seamlessly with a formula fortified with Lightsaver’s proprietary Light Activated Repair Complex (LARC) to brighten, hydrate, and help restore the skin.

Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++ Comfy Smooth Mineral Sunscreen $40 Kosas Don’t let the fun packaging fool you—Kosas’s DreamBeam original and DreamBeam Sunlit pack a powerful skincare punch. This silicone-free mineral sunscreen is thoughtfully formulated with ceramides and peptides to hydrate, visibly smooth, and brighten the skin. Using non-nano zinc oxide, it provides a powerful physical SPF shield. The original DreamBeam’s peachy-pink tint subtly offsets zinc’s natural white cast, while DreamBeam Sunlit imparts a soft golden radiance for that effortless, sun-kissed finish. And if you have sensitive skin, you’ll be glad to know it’s hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and non-acnegenic.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion Mineral SPF 60+ $50 Shiseido We’re obsessed with this mineral sunscreen—and for good reason. Not only does it deliver protection against harmful UV rays, but the new formula also gives your skin a natural, radiant boost thanks to a gentle brightener: licorice root (no harsh acids needed!). It features the brand’s innovative WetForce technology—meaning it actually works harder when you sweat or heat up.

iS Clinical Extreme Protect SPF 30 $84 Bluemercury Feel like your SPF moisturizer isn’t doing enough? You’re probably right. IS Clinical’s Extreme Protect SPF 30 goes beyond basic protection, combining broad-spectrum UVA/UVB defense with powerful antioxidants to help prevent sun-induced damage—like premature aging and inflammation. With microfine zinc oxide and advanced actives, it delivers next-level defense for skin that stays protected, healthy, and glowing.

MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 $32 MDSolarSciences Those with eczema-prone skin, rejoice. This lightweight crème SPF blends quickly, leaving a beautifully matte finish (perfect for those who wear makeup), and its naturally derived and safer mineral UV protection helps reduce the risk of photo aging and skin cancer. This product contains powerful antioxidants such as vitamin C, green tea, cranberry fruit, and pomegranate extracts, which help fight sun damage and free radicals. The cream is especially safe for those with sensitive skin, rosacea, melasma, or for people who are acne-prone or eczema-prone.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 $38 Supergoop! This cult-fave glowy SPF is basically sunshine in a bottle—minus the sun damage. Packed with light-reflecting pearls that vibe with your skin to give you that effortless, sun-kissed glow, Glowscreen doubles as a primer, so your makeup goes on smooth and stays put. Plus, it’s loaded with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid for major hydration, and niacinamide for that radiant-looking glow.

Ranavat Brightening Sunscreen SPT+50 $65 Ranavat Hats off to Mother Nature—when it comes to sun protection, we’re all about that botanical brilliance over synthetic stuff. This clean, mineral sunscreen pairs zinc oxide with 20 powerhouse ayurvedic herbs to protect and calm your skin. Saffron, the ultimate glow-boosting antioxidant, naturally brightens your complexion. Plus, it’s 100 percent vegan, clean, and comes in sustainable packaging. Nature knows best, and your skin will agree.

Good Weather Skin The One Daily Sun Cream $48 Good Weather Skin Good Weather Skin’s sunscreen should be worn in bad weather, too... The One Daily Suncream leaves absolutely no white cast, making it a go-to for all skin tones. One word to describe your skin after use: Dewy. It feels more like a moisturizer than a typical sunscreen, which means you can use it alone and still have hydrated skin. If you have sensitive skin, The One Daily Sun Cream is free of irritating ingredients, specficially formulated with non-nano zinc, and is fragrance-free. The rest of the ingredients are working overtime—Squalane moisturized your skin, sea buckthorn oil nourishes, peptides help stimulate natural collagen production, and niacinamide helps with your skin texture and appearance. Who said your sunscreen can’t do it all?