With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W publishes a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot $90 See on Dior This is a wickedly awesome new wrinkle corrector that’s already in a class of its own. Dior claims that one application of this magic cream is the equivalent of three shots of hyaluronic acid injections. The benefits are immediate; the composition contains 85 antiaging molecules to tighten and firm up your marionette lines, frown lines, and even crow’s feet. Using this product daily also helps extend the life of your latest Botox injection (if you go that route).

Pat McGrath ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment in Midnight Temptress $35 See on Pat McGrath We adore this insanely chic purple lid color for winter. It’s a high-performance shadow with long-lasting wear that only makeup maven Pat McGrath could deliver.

Irene Forte Phytomelatonin Rejuvenating Serum $290 See on Irene Forte Skincare Forte’s new serum claims you’ll see results in one month, but we noticed after just two weeks that our skin was smoother, more resilient, and more plump. Years in the making, Irene Forte’s revolutionary serum utilizes the power of patented alpine plant phytomelatonin, which can visibly reduce signs of aging while calming and soothing the skin. In addition to this innovative ingredient, the serum includes vitamin E for further antioxidant and moisturizing benefits.

Marie Veronique Body Barrier Emulsion $95 See on Marie Veronique We’re hardcore fans of the renowned beauty formulator Marie Veronique—and that’s precisely why we didn’t balk at the $95 price tag for four precious ounces of skin-silkening heaven. (A fancy dinner can be replaced by Chipotle this week instead). Her latest launch is a stellar body oil and cream fusion that not only hydrates skin with ceramides and probiotics, but also contains healing high-grade calendula from her own farm, which helps to reinforce the skin barrier.

Fenty Beauty Glitty Lid Shimmer Liquid Eyeliner in Peacock'y $24 See on Fenty Beauty Here’s a playful eye look to consider if you’re looking to add more color to your makeup repertoire. Create a sleek cat eye paired with some voluminous black lashes to slay all your holiday outings.

Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Mask $55 See on Murad This is ideal to apply overnight, after a long day of skiing when skin has been exposed to frigid temps and reflective sun rays on the slopes. Even Murad is leaning into the power of botanicals these days, as this mask’s plant medley features fatty acid-rich billberry seed oil, hydrating hibiscus extract, and protective willow herb.

Zara Glitter Hairspray $49.90 See on Zara For the record, we know cutting-edge haircare solutions aren’t usually top of mind for Zara. But the brand did create a sublime glitter spray you should definitely get. This spray adds a subtle amount of golden shine to your hair—the only thing you need to add is your own confidence. The spray comes in a kit with a set of gold bobby pins, a gold toothed comb, and hair gel.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Shimmer Glass Lip Plump $24 See on Tarte Cosmetics This is a wonderfully sexy color for a gloss with killer shine that lasts beautifully. Wear the plumper on its own—or layer it as a top gloss for a relaxed but ultra-feminine look.