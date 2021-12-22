You might as well start calling Brooke Shields Santa because she just gifted us an early Christmas present. On Wednesday morning, the actress went on Instagram to share a sneak peak at her process for shaping and filling in her iconic brows. Shields has been known for her eyebrows ever since she was a young child model and even with women like Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber entering the game with their own luscious sets, Shields’ brows are still regarded as some of the best in Hollywood. But before you get too excited about finally finding out the secret behind the actress’ signature, take a beat, because her process is, well...questionable.

In an Instagram Reel with a backdrop of old modeling photos and brow sketches, Shields’ sits in a bathrobe with her hair in rollers. “The eyebrows,” she says with a chuckle, before the clip cuts to her routine. It is not a very in-depth tutorial, but she does reveal the two products she uses to get the job done: the Trish McEvoy Brow Perfector and a Prismacolor pencil. If you haven’t heard of the second beauty product, that’s because it’s not a beauty product at all. It’s a literal graphite pencil. Apparently a good one, according to its Amazon reviews. No word on if it’s safe to use on your face, but considering the saturation of the brow industry in recent years, it must be pretty good if it’s Shields’ go-to over some other tried and true favorites (that are actually makeup).

So, if you want to follow in the footsteps of Shields’ brows, be our guest. Just maybe check with a dermatologist before you take graphite to the face.