On hot summer days, there’s no fashion option that’s a safer fallback than a sweeping white dress—even on the red carpet. Camila Mendes just demonstrated that fact at the latest Masters of the Universe premiere in London, where she stepped out in a plunging white Anna October dress alongside co-star Nicholas Galitzine. Her sleeveless style featured a backless silhouette with a dramatic, deep neckline, which effortlessly flowed into a smoothly draped skirt with a bold thigh-high slit. The most surprising part of Mendes’ look came from blue contacts, evidently channeling the same eye color as her Masters chatacter Teela.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Stylist Molly Dickson accented Mendes’ look with a gleaming gold collar necklace, complete with a shimmering mother-of-pearl pendant that picked up the dress’ white hues. The opalescent accessory also complemented Mendes’ footwear of choice for the evening: a pair of metallic gold slip-on mules with thin cutout straps. A set of small, thick gold huggie hoop earrings completed the actor’s ensemble for the occasion.

Mendes’ white and gold ensemble embraced the aforementioned ethos of summer whites, as well as the seasonal trend of “goddess” dressing. The appearance stems from the smoothly draped and gathered “peplos” outfits worn by goddess characters in Greek mythology. Today, that’s been adapted into all manner of flowing, draped dresses—particularly one-shouldered or white styles—in the spring and summer months, often paired with regal gold accessories.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Simplicity has been an ongoing theme in Mendes’ current press tour wardrobe for Masters of the Universe. Previously, her international premiere looks have included a bronze sequined Cong Tri halter gown with a trailing scarf-like neckline, as well as a deep maroon Elisabetta Franchi silk slip skirt and sheer cropped top. While each has utilized a specific texture, it looks like monochrome palettes and subtle details are Mendes’ ongoing fashion ethos during her appearances for Masters of the Universe—a sensibility continued by her sweeping white dress. Sometimes, it seems, less is more on the red carpet.