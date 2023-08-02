This $60 Bronzer Has Replaced All My Favorite Blushes

If, six months ago, you suggested I check out this great new bronzer you’ve been loving, I’d tell you to get lost. Historically, I’ve found that bronzers are too cakey, thick, or harshly hued for my face. And due to my inability to apply makeup precisely, any bronzer I’ve tried in the past will often end up with a streaky, brown line down my cheekbones, resembling a poorly blended contour. I have always been strictly a blush devotee—even going so far as to use my favorite, Benefit’s Peachin’ “golden blush” (which, let’s be real, is effectively a super-light bronzer in coral tones) all over the apples of my cheeks, cheekbones, and up to my eyelids instead of reaching for a bronzer that might deliver the same glowy results.

But all that changed when I gave Chanel’s new Les Beiges line of bronzers a shot. The French fashion house’s latest beauty launch is the furthest thing from cakey; in fact, it blends into the skin silkily, no fussy rubbing-in required. This is due to the light formulation made of a gel-cream hybrid, which delivers a velvety finish. It has all the mattifying power of a powder, but lends a sort of waxy feeling that ensures easy application. The shades (of which there are currently three) lend just a hint of color, not too much, to the hollows of my cheeks, the tip of my nose, and my forehead. And the non-comedogenic ingredients don’t clog my pores or cause me to break out (another issue I’ve encountered while using other products).

Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream also contains a whisper of shimmer, so you can skip the highlighter step of your makeup routine if you’ve got one. The super-light glimmer is so attractive, I’ve taken to swiping a bit on my collarbones and décolleté—a perfect look for summer. (An added seasonal bonus: this product comes in a $40 travel-size option as well if you’re on the go through August.) This product has made me a bronzer convert. Try it to believe its power.