Cocokind’s Redness-Fighting Serum Is a $22 Godsend

Has the beauty industry finally shown some mercy on consumers by creating an inexpensive product with stellar results? Could it be that I won’t have to sell my favorite Celine jacket on Poshmark to afford the next must-have serum? If the Cocokind Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum is any indication, the answer is yes. In a sea of thousand-dollar serums and night creams, this product is one of the most exceptional products to launch this year. It helps minimize any pigmentation, and it won’t break the bank.

Pigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone have become chief skin concerns among many folks, beginning as early as their mid-twenties. Lately, I have more people asking me how to tackle this issue than adult acne, wrinkles, and sensitive skin combined. So when Cocokind’s Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum came across my desk, I was curious to try it. I applied one drop of serum onto my face—that’s all you need—that night. In the morning, I noticed a difference, but nothing major. After one week, however, I noticed considerably more evenness and fewer dark spots. After one month, I was astounded by the results. Not only did it help greatly with the pigmentation, but it was so gentle; the product’s plant-based ingredients left my skin barrier feeling super-strong.

In the skincare industry, there’s always some latest ingredient du jour whose effectiveness is practically drilled into our heads for the next few months. As I’m sure most beauty editors can relate, I hear chants of “niacinamide, bakuchiol, retinol, hyaluronic acid!” circling in my head when I lie in bed at night. But those products have never been a game-changer the way alpha arbutin—the hero ingredient in Cocokind’s Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum—is. This derivative is usually sourced from mulberry or bearberry plants—and more importantly, the slow-releasing compound contains tyrosinase, which inhibits melanocyte from creating pigment.

Cha-ching! With every application of Cocokind’s Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum, the skin takes on an even-toned appearance, acne is under control, and redness or irritation is visibly minimized. (If you suffer from acne regularly, this is a great option for you, since the product is antimicrobial.) I have found that, with regular use, it’s a legitimate gem of a product. In the skincare universe—where caviar and diamond extract are frequently infused into creams and lotions—I’m happy to be using something coming straight from Mother Nature. I’m glad to have found this lovely product, which balances not just my complexion, but my wallet, too.