For a decade now, Dior has been planting seeds on Greene Street in New York’s SoHo shopping mecca. In 2014, the Maison opened its Peter Marino-designed downtown flagship, and in 2020, it set up shop for Dior Men in a neighboring storefront. Now, the French luxury house’s roots are growing even deeper with its first standalone fragrance and beauty boutique in the U.S.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with the brand’s women’s and men’s outposts, the pristine jewel-box space at 109 Greene Street is kitted out with a dazzling array of skincare, makeup, and haute perfumes plus several items exclusive to the location.

Upon entering, guests are greeted with an enticing central table displaying a selection of La Collection Privée scents with the full assortment lining an illuminated wall nearby. Fragrance is a big focus of the boutique that showcases house icons like Miss Dior and J’adore along with a handful of very special, oft-TikToked, limited-edition products, like the famous Dior Advent Calendar (of which there are only a few in the U.S.).

Additionally, shoppers are offered one-on-one fragrance and makeup consultations to test out the house’s mainstays. (If you’re a fan of the Forever Liquid Sequin lipsticks that went viral last year, you’re in luck: The store has the full, expanded range in all 10 shades in stock.) They’ll also be able to see—and maybe even buy—some of its more harder-to-find collections, such as Peter Philips’s Rouge Premiere haute couture lipstick, with its grey toile ceramic case designed by Bernardaud, and the new prestige L’or de vie premium skin care, which launched in October.

Like the ready-to-wear stores next door, the beauty boutique will feature rotating thematic displays, depending on the season and collection. It’s starting off strong for the holidays with a campaign that celebrates the costume balls of Versailles, featuring gilded motifs by Pietro Ruffo (also seen in this year’s Advent Calendar). A Dior J’adore music box is also available, but serious buyers will want to visit sooner rather than later as it’s only one of two in the United States.