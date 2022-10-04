Doja Cat better give her makeup artist Laurel Charleston a raise the moment that Paris Fashion Week wraps. The 26-year-old singer has put everyone else’s beauty game to shame at each of the shows she’s attended—especially on Tuesday, when she took in A.W.A.K.E. Mode’s latest collection with her entire head and upper chest covered in gold. The metallics matched her long talons, which came courtesy of the nail artist Saccia. All in all, she looked like an Oscar statuette dressed up in a tartan suit and fuzzy shearling coat by Simon Miller.

The look was just the latest instance of Doja turning heads in recent days. She first signaled that she and Charleston would be taking the adventurous route at this past Sunday’s Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show, which she attended with two teeny streaks for eyebrows and heavy black eye makeup worthy of Julia Fox. That very same day, she attended the Mônot show in an even more daring look: Charleston had turned her entire face a snowy white and royal blue, juxtaposing the latter with cherry red lipstick. That wasn’t all: Black paint stretched from her forearms down to her long pointy talon nails.

Doja Cat attends the spring 2023 A.W.A.K.E Mode show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2022. Photo by Julien Hekimian via Getty Images

Doja Cat attends the spring 2023 Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Doja Cat attends the spring 2023 Mônot show during Paris Fashion Week on October 1, 2022. Photo by Richard Bord via Getty Images

The next day, October 2, Doja attended the Givenchy show with her lips striped with black paint to match her bra and blazer. What’s more, her brows were replaced with dots that resembled silvery pearls.

Doja Cat attends the spring 2023 Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022. Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

For the Thom Browne show on October 3, Doja again kept the focus on her lips—and somehow, the red, white, and blue lines that make up the designer’s logo never ended up smudging. This time around, her brows almost looked natural, but were actually made up of thin streaks of paint that matched her hair. When she attended Lanvin’s presentation a few hours later, the stripes were replaced with a spray of blue on one of her cheekbones. It’s a testament to just how out there she’s gotten over the past few days that that last look could be considered toned down.

Doja Cat attends the spring 2023 Thom Browne show during Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2022. Photo by Pierre Suu via Getty Images

Doja Cat attends the spring 2023 Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2022. Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images