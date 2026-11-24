There’s nothing quite like a good hair day, but getting to that point can sometimes feel like a slog. Blow-drying, brushing, stretching, and smoothing are all moves that require an arsenal of tools, and a whole lot of patience. For those with curls or particularly stubborn strands, finding hair tools that won’t give you anxiety is an uphill battle.

After wishing for a beauty miracle, the Dyson Airsmooth has entered the ring. Designed to dry, smooth, and shape the hair all at once, the hot-air brush combines Dyson’s signature airflow tech with a dual-bristle system to prevent snagging and breakage. But does it live up to the hype across different hair types and textures? We asked four editors to put the Dyson Airsmooth through its paces. Below, they share their honest opinions.

Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

Tell me about your hair type, routine, and biggest styling frustrations.

I have thick, dark-brown strands, which get very frizzy very easily. I apply Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Hair Oil or Roz’s Santa Lucia Styling Oil daily to weigh my hair down. But in general, I follow a less-is-more routine because I am completely inept when it comes to doing hair. I have a handful of go-to styles I keep in rotation, (most of which are plays on a slick-back bun) and I typically air-dry after shampooing and conditioning once or twice a week.

What was your first impression of the Dyson Airsmooth?

Okay, this is serious—I’m telling you, I’m really bad at doing hair. It’s like when aspiring doctors in medical school are informed they’ve “got no brains in their fingers,” and they should drop out. I do not have the skills to do hair. At least, that’s what I thought, until I tried this product. It is so incredibly easy to use, even for someone as hair-challenged as myself. With this tool, I could do my hair in the most wispy, whimsical, voluminous manner. I recently got a haircut with lots of long layers and I felt the results I got from the Dyson Airsmooth accentuated those layers in a pretty way.

Did the Dyson Airsmooth solve your hair dilemma?

Now that you mention it, yes, it did solve a dilemma I’ve always had—that I don’t feel confident with a hair tool in my hand. To be honest, I don’t use tools at all, a combination of general disinterest and overall anxiety. But this product made everything so seamless. First of all, it’s a two-in-one, so it dries your hair while styling it. Secondly, it removes frizz, a major plus. And it gives your ends a lovely curl or flip that’s on-trend for fall.

Would you use this product again?

I will definitely be using this styling tool in the future. The look is a little polished for every day, but for a night out or a special occasion I know where to go for a silky, shiny mane that won’t take hours (or specialized skills) to attain.

Tori López, Fashion Market Editor

Tell me about your hair type, routine, and biggest styling frustrations.

While I love my natural curl pattern, I still struggle with daily maintenance. Often, I find myself opting for a slick-back look or blowout to alleviate stress in my morning routine. I use the Dyson Airwrap for my blowouts: it’s my holy-grail hair tool, hands down. With the Airsmooth, my goal was to see if I could achieve a similar bouncy blowout in the same amount or less time than my Dyson Airwrap.

What was your first impression of the Dyson Airsmooth?

The blowout was quick! The head of the Airsmooth doesn’t come off, so there is no way to give your hair a rough blow-dry. I thought that might add time to the whole process, but it didn’t. You’re able to get close to the scalp because of the bristles, so I was able to smooth out any curls at the roots. I will say, I had a bit of trouble in the beginning—my hair got caught in the brush—but after trying a few different techniques I was able to avoid any painful tugs.

Did the Dyson Airsmooth solve a hair problem of yours?

In terms of time, using the Airsmooth was actually faster than the Airwrap, which is great for a lady like me who is always running ten minutes behind. But the blowout was not as bouncy—it was more sleek than I prefer, since the round brush is larger in size than the head of the Airwrap.

Will you use this product again?

While I prefer to use my Airwrap on a daily basis, the Airsmooth has now become my new international travel buddy. It is one of two Dyson tools (second to the Supersonic Travel hair dryer) that has universal voltage, so I can finally put my hair gel to rest and rock a blowout worldwide.

Carolyn Twersky-Winkler, Staff Writer

Tell me about your hair type, routine, and biggest styling frustrations.

I have curly waves, which I place in category 2B. I usually blow my hair out (with a Dyson) once or twice a week, and then ride that out for days. When I feel like my hair needs a break, I do let it air-dry. My biggest styling frustration is frizz and breakage, two things I’m prone to because of the texture of my hair. I therefore prefer tools and products that are simultaneously smoothing and gentle on my strands. My perfect hair day features a silky blowout with a flirty flip at the end, and I was hoping I could achieve that quickly with the Dyson Airsmooth.

What was your first impression of the product?

I was initially dubious about the Airsmooth. I am a fan of Dyson’s hair tools—I use my Airwrap multiple times a week—but blow-dry brushes specifically give me pause. I have tried a handful over the years, and have never been superimpressed by them. Before using the Dyson Airsmooth, I let my hair dry to about 80 percent. One of my issues with styling brushes in the past is that I feel they’re not designed to reach the roots, where my hair will still feel damp even after styling. In my experience, styling brushes place more of an emphasis on styling than drying. I will say, though, the teardrop shape of the Dyson did make reaching my roots a bit easier. But I still didn’t feel like I had as much control as when I use a regular dryer.

How did your hair look and feel afterward?

I liked that the Dyson Airsmooth was fairly gentle on my hair. I didn’t feel like it was tugging at or breaking strands, which I appreciated. It also did leave my hair smooth, and I didn’t feel like I needed an excess amount of styling cream to tame the frizz once done. Still, my hair felt kind of flat once finished. I wasn’t able to achieve the volume I get from blow-drying, and while I focused on my ends to achieve that flippy finish I like, I had a hard time.

Would you use the Airsmooth again?

I think I will grab the Airsmooth if I’m in a rush and just want to dry my hair quickly, but for the most part, I’m going to stick with my Airwrap (which, by the way, does have a blow-dry brush attachment). I would recommend the Airsmooth to anyone who isn’t particularly fussy about their hair—someone who just wants a smooth, dry coif but doesn’t mind the style too much.

Che Baez, Visuals Editor

What does your dream hair day look like?

My dream hair day is: no frizz. Full stop. I have curly 3A-3C hair, so even though it’s healthy and strong, it can get frizzy easily if the right combination of products and styling aren’t used.

What was your first impression of the Dyson Airsmooth?

My first impression of the Dyson Airsmooth was how light it was. The reason I typically air-dry my hair is because I despise raising heavy tools above my shoulders while styling. My second impression was: the bristles are so interesting! I immediately noted that this would not pull my hair as much as typical tools. The bristles on most blow-dry brushes scare the living crap out of me, as someone with long hair that is kinkier at the root.

How did your hair look and feel afterward?

The tool was incredibly easy to use. I’ve used various blow-dry brushes in the past, and I found they left my hair tangled if I wasn’t holding them at a specific angle. I was pleasantly surprised that I garnered a great result after first use, when typically it would take me years to be able to master using a blow-drying tool.

My hair looked and felt shiny and voluminous after blowdrying my curls from wet. I used a heat protectant on each section, and it took me about 35 minutes to dry my entire head of hair. I also loved how my hair looked even when I wasn’t trying to get it pin-straight—I loved the volume and soft-feel. For those who want to stretch their hair before doing a silk press or getting their hair braided, this might be the ticket to a quick blow-dry. I was also surprised at the high heat temperature.

Would you use the Dyson Airsmooth again?

I love this tool. It is easy to use, easy to store, and I don’t have anxiety when I want to blow out my hair. I’m so excited to continue to use it throughout fall/winter and achieve a salon-level blowout with lots of volume.