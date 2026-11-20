As a self-proclaimed minimalist, I’m interested in beauty gems that have more than one function. And increasingly, the products transforming my everyday beauty rituals into something more meaningful are becoming important. I’ve recently discovered hair oils, which are certainly nothing new—but finding one that combines the sensorial pleasure of a fine fragrance with the practical benefits of a nourishing styling treatment seems to be a tall ask.

Enter Diffar: a 100 percent plant-based Japanese fragrance brand founded by Makoto Arii. The approach to perfumery here is rooted in an appreciation for the natural world—every offering, in fact, is developed at the brand’s headquarters at the foot of Mount Fuji. A distinctly Japanese sensitivity pervades each fragrance, one prioritizing subtlety and the natural majesty of the materials themselves. While the rest of the beauty world is focused on more intimate fragrances or gourmand scents, Japan has looked to nature for more than 1,000 years for inspiration, from putting aromatic wood in perfumes to kōdō, the art of appreciating incense.

The brand’s Floral Floral Fragrance Hair Oil, my personal favorite, brings together jasmine, rose, neroli, osmanthus, ylang-ylang, tuberose, and vanilla in a bouquet that feels abundant and natural. Smelling this scent makes me think about how I feel vs. whether or not the product is worth the price tag. I’m so accustomed to thinking about fragrance in terms of longevity or staying power that it’s refreshing to consider a different approach.

And, of course, smelling like a walking garden is wonderful—but we can’t sacrifice our strands in the process. Diffar’s oils are full of nourishing ingredients, like jojoba, rice bran, and argan and rosehip oils to condition the hair, smooth it, and add shine. Curbing frizz, especially during fall and winter, is of the upmost importance to me, and Diffar’s oil does just that. Here’s where things get really fun: the oil is not limited to your hair; the formula is versatile enough that it can be used as a body oil or fragrance, making it a clever addition to my beauty lineup. A few drops through the ends of the hair or to smooth flyaways, a little on your décolletage and neck—it’s a small gesture, but those are often the best things in beauty.