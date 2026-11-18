It is so satisfying to do a true beauty reset when the seasons change. After months of long afternoons in the sun this summer, I paid a little less attention to my skincare routine. Now, fall is the ideal time to slow down and give my skin some much-needed TLC. People will, generally speaking, make a seasonal switch when it comes to their wardrobes and beauty shelves, trading lightweight formulas for richer creams and bringing out all the more restorative products. But there’s one area I think we tend to overlook: the skin on our bodies.

Summer is wonderful, but it isn’t always great for the skin. Between sun exposure, heat, saltwater, and chlorine, a few months of fun in the sun can leave things looking (and feeling) worse for wear. I started noticing an uneven tone, rough texture, and a general lack of radiance on my own dermis; basically, my skin was telling me I’d had a great summer, but it was time to get serious.

All this brings me to one skincare ingredient I find particularly useful this time of year: retinol. A longtime favorite in the facial skincare realm, retinol is known for supporting skin renewal and improving the appearance of fine lines, uneven texture, and tone. But when it comes to bodycare, retinol is ostensibly missing from the formulation conversation. Not in the case of Nécessaire’s The Body Retinol. The product takes an ingredient we’ve come to know and love in our facial routines and gives it a place in our full-body lineup. Think of it as an overnight reset for your skin: a rich, fast-absorbing treatment that firms, smooths, and resurfaces while you sleep. Fall and winter are prime seasons to get into a retinol routine because we’re naturally spending less time in the sun (but SPF is still a non-negotiable!).

I started by applying The Body Retinol once or twice a week, gradually working my way up to every other night. After a month of consistent use, I noticed my skin looking smoother and more even, especially in areas where I’d been noticing dark spots and fine lines. I like to follow it with my favorite body lotion for an extra layer of hydration. One thing worth reiterating: retinol and SPF are best friends, so protecting exposed skin the following morning is a must. Consider this your reminder that skincare shouldn’t stop at the neck. We spent all summer taking our skin places; it’s time to give something back.