Is the New $750 Dyson Airwrap Worth the Price Tag?

Every few years, Dyson introduces a new power hair tool, often to viral obsession. If you’ve ever used or owned a Dyson hairdryer or vacuum, you’ll get it. The Dyson Supersonic, for one, makes drying your hair akin to going to the salon for a blowout. Suddenly, what previously required professional expertise, money, and time becomes an easy at-home ritual. The Dyson Airwrap, the brand’s multi styler, first launched in 2018 and likewise was an immediate game changer. Since then, Dyson has upgraded the original with Bluetooth settings and 19 styling attachments, ranging from diffusers tailored to hair type to a slate of different curling barrels and combs aimed at expertly smoothing coils or creating volume. The latest drop? An almost $750 update on the Dyson Airwrap, named the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x, which launched this summer.

The new Airwrap Co-Anda 2x promises increased levels of ease, with a lighter, more ergonomic head and two times the airflow power due to an ultra-quiet motor. The attachments are redesigned with nylon and soft-tip bristles that won’t snag your hair. For the first time, the Airwrap has a straightener, one that can be used on damp hair without damaging your locks. Smart tools adapt heat, time, and airflow levels according to the state of your strands. A curling barrel will delicately wisp hair into its cone, then detect how long to heat and cool based on your own hair.

But is it worth it? Can any hair tool be worth a whopping $750? I tested one out over the course of a few weeks to investigate.

A few notes first: there are two Co-Anda 2x versions, one for those with smooth and wavy texture and one for anyone with curly and coiled hair. My own hair is long and extremely fine, varying from straight to slightly wavy, so I went with the smooth and wavy kit. Each kit contains six styling attachments tailored broadly to hair type. The smooth and wavy option comes with two curl barrels, a dryer, a smoothing brush, a volumizing brush, and the brand-new AirSmooth 2x, the straightener. The curly and coily kit includes a wave and curl diffuser and a tension comb for smoothing, in addition to the fast dryer, smoothing and volumizing brushes, and a 1.6-inch curling barrel.

It took a couple months for the Co-Anda 2x to arrive—this is a popular device. Upon opening, you’re prompted to answer a few questions about your hair (how well it retains style, how long, how thick, etc.) then practice curling with its bluetooth technology.

I’ll say upfront that my styling skills are extremely limited. I was raised during the age of straightening hair within an inch of its life, then I bleached it in the early 2010s, and cut it all off once to disastrous effect, but largely haven’t touched it for seven or eight years, air-drying except on the coldest of days and leaving it in its natural color. In short, if I can use this easily, so can you.

It took a couple tries to get used to curling, but once I did I was pleasantly surprised to see loose ringlets forming. The Co-Anda 2x will adapt its curl settings to your hair as you work; this was a major plus for me. The device also gives the option to adjust the settings yourself. One nice feature? A “cool shot” which automatically finishes a style. The attachments, especially the curling barrels, do get hot—keep this in mind.

The biggest change from past Airwraps is the power of this device. The Co-Anda 2x is 36 percent faster than the Airwrap ID, and the first time I used the drying attachment I was shocked by how quickly my hair went from wet to smooth and dry. It was completely dry within one to two minutes.

Another highlight was the Antisnap Loop Brush, which smoothed flyaways with so much ease I barely had to focus. Two minutes in, my hair had a silky, wavy look. But I will definitely need to practice curling and straightening.

I’m confident that with more experience, the device’s speed—which is so fast that it overwhelmed me at first—will be a plus. Is it worth it? If you value time and versatility (not to mention hair health, since the airflow method keeps strands hydrated), absolutely.