If you’re watching Euphoria season two for another round of envelope-pushing makeup looks, you’ll have to look a little closer this time. The mind behind the HBO show’s headline-worthy makeup, Doniella Davy, told Us Weekly that this season, she’s describing the looks as “discoverable” as opposed to in-your-face.
“It’s not a repeat of season one,” she said, but instead “more refined and more subtle.” In fact, on Instagram, she referred to the season two makeup looks as “season one’s more introverted sister.” Of course, that doesn’t mean the show will be without its iconic glitter and eye liner. “There’s a steady ‘quiet’ to her, until she’s suddenly loud,” Davy said of the makeup. “She has her full glam moments but then switches to super minimalism.”
For the most part, Davy and her team ditched foundation this season for dewy, natural skin (with the exception of Alexa Demie’s Maddy who always goes all out with makeup). And while the bright colors and glitter that made Euphoria a mecca of beauty inspiration will be present, expect a bit more nuance in the looks shown week to week. But if you missed anything, don’t worry, we’re gathering up all of the best makeup moments from Euphoria season two.