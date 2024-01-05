A question I’m often asked as a beauty editor is: where is one’s money best spent when it comes to skincare? Should they put their hard-earned cash toward a fabulously formulated serum, or drop a whopping $1,000 for a dense, time-reversing face cream formulated by a doctor whose face is pulled back so tightly they can’t even smile?

The answer depends on the complexity of the individual’s skin type—what they’re hoping to achieve with a new regimen or device, how their skin responds to certain actives or prescriptions. What I can say with confidence is that a high-quality face oil will be one of the best investments you can make when treating your skin. The good news is, unlike serums, face creams, Botox, and tools, an exceptional face oil won’t break the bank. Using an oil is a failsafe way to keep your skin as hydrated as it can be, especially during the winter months. Oils provide a dewy, radiant glow that’s unmatched by other products. Plus, nothing feels as good as massaging a dreamy oil crafted from plant actives and fatty omega acids into your skin before bed. Even if you struggle with acne or oily skin, there’s a face oil option for you—to help tighten, control fine lines, and give you a glassy, moisturized look. Below, we’ve compiled 10 of the best face oils for every skin concern and type.

Best Overall

What’s not to love about this ingredient list? I’ve been a Vintner’s Daughter “push/press” method enthusiast for years, and am convinced that if skincare was a religion, this face oil would be inducted into holy skincare sainthood. The “wow” factor stems from the blend of potent botanicals (alfalfa, dandelion, sea buckthorn, carrot seed turmeric, and evening primrose oil to name a spectacular few), which are extracted and infused together for 21 days. This product will protect against free radicals, provide hydration, and (most importantly) a glow factor. Although it’s technically labeled as a serum, it’s really a face oil—especially in terms of its consistency, ability to fight wrinkles, and its firming benefits.

For Calming and Radiance

I’m a recent May Lindstrom Skin convert, but I’ll be a lifetime devotee. The Blue Cocoon is an ultra-soothing solid oil that melts in your hands. I apply it throughout the day, and it’s my favorite product on this list; the hero ingredient, blue tansy, is an anti inflammatory flower extract that calms and repairs the skin. (Not all blue tansy extracts are equal—the quality and sourcing are what really matter.) This composition is produced in small batches from Lindstrom’s private Los Angeles kitchen lab with ingredients sourced from local farmers. (Side note: Blue tansy is also considered an anti anxiety reliever in aromatherapy—perhaps May can create a tonic to go in my scotch?)

For Dry Skin in Need of Firming, Elasticity, and Suppleness

There’s no better face oil for dry skin, period. Often, those who have parched skin have a more difficult time finding a high-quality formulation that will absorb into the skin and get to work. This stellar product contains a proprietary blend of high polyphenol plum infusions that are rich with vitamin E and fatty omegas. It brings lackluster skin back to life: lines around the mouth are softened and skin looks healthier overall. It’s also a multi use oil that can be used on hands, the décolletage, and your hair.

For Acne-Prone Skin

Fear not, acne sufferers—it’s totally possible to find a clean beauty face oil that properly nourishes your blemish-prone skin while keeping it clear of breakouts. Odacité—one of my favorite beauty brands of all time—uses the finest clinical-grade ingredients; in this case, it’s black cumin seed oil, a natural antibacterial and moisturizer. Cajeput leaf extract helps to unclog pores and keep the skin barrier intact.

The Best Retinol Alternative

For those with skin that just doesn’t agree retinol products, even in the gentlest of doses, Tata Harper has created a truly fanastic botanical alternative that yields retinol-like results without irritation, redness, or “the uglies.” Harper’s product uses blackjack plant to gently resurface the skin, promoting cell turnover and reducing facial lines. There’s also Bisabolol, a natural plant oil that soothes the skin and acts as a healing anti inflammatory. (Like most of Tata Harper’s products, there’s a bounty of superfoods in this oil to keep your complexion hydrated and revitalized throughout the day).

Best Reparative (For Post-Botox or Post-Op)

Rest reassured that your newly pricked skin will be getting only the finest healing ingredients with this clean beauty face oil from Retrouvé. Squalene oil hydrates and repairs your skin, giving it a notable glow. This product is on the pricier side, but you get what you pay for: Retrouvé only uses sustainably sourced ingredients from the brand’s organic farm.

Best Plumping Face Oil

I prefer this product for massages and gua sha, especially before events—or when I have a free 15 minutes at the end of the day to relax. There’s an insanely impressive combination of nutrient-dense actives in this face oil: daikon radish, flaxseed, nettle, and pumpkin seed oil. I always see a visible difference in my skin’s suppleness when I use it—especially after a good face massage.

For the Morning After a Long Night

Saint Jane’s oil is wickedly good at detoxifying the skin, especially if you’re hungover (a time when, unfortunately, the skin can be at its worst). As a rule of thumb, I always exfoliate before applying this, so the formula can seep in easily. Saint Jane’s Luxury Beauty Serum provides an immediate glow that lasts all day. It moisturizes dehydrated skin beautifully, especially around the eyes and mouth.

For Oily and Combination Skin

This one is excellent for those with oily or combination skin. (And yes, if your skin is on the drier side, it’s just as fabulous.) The formula is packed with actives that deliver protection from environmental factors and pollution. Rich with vitamin C from fruits, the product delivers a visibly brighter, more even complexion. It’s a wise choice for both morning and bedtime.

The Best Oil Cleanser

This is a great face oil to keep the skin hydrated when flying—it’s not sticky at all. The oil is also a sublime cleanser that deftly takes off eye and face makeup. Then, it’s the most beautiful final step over serums or creams as an extra dose of hydration before bed. The ayurvedic oils here protect the skin microbiome layers and are made without sulphates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrance, artificial color, or toxins.