How to Prep Your Skin for Fall

You may think your current skincare routine is still pulling its weight, but the weather is changing—and like everything else, your complexion’s needs have evolved since a chill’s been in the air. What sufficed in balmy August may now fall tragically short. Time to pivot your skincare routine accordingly.

We’ve enlisted four of today’s most revered aestheticians—each known for cult followings, red-carpet regulars, and results that defy the laws of time—to give a complete rundown on how to prep all types of skin, whether you lean dry, oily, tired, or acne-prone. Below, they’ve shared their curated arsenal of tools, topicals, and transformative rituals to carry your face into fall with grace, glow, and a touch of glamorously geeky skincare science.

For Dry Skin

“First and foremost, in terms of products, SIV Biome Balancing Serum,” says Medina-Cleghorn, who opened her New York-based facial spa Raquel New York in 2023, and has worked on faces like Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, and Claire Danes there. “SIV is unique in that it harnesses the power of bacterial spores to conduct the symphony of microbes on your skin and create balance. This means no more ‘leaky skin,’ which is one of the primary causes of dry, irritated, red, uncomfortable skin. It’s great for any inflammatory skin condition, whether that’s a pesky batch of eczema that returns with your wool sweaters or rosacea that flares up when it gets cold. It’s also fantastic for acne, dermatitis, hives, you name it.”

“I also love the newest launch from Reome, the biotech-based London skincare brand. Their Biogenic Melting Cream has the most delicious texture—it’s whipped and creamy, ultra hydrating without being heavy or greasy, just delightful. And even better are the benefits. It uses bio-fermented and biotechnology-created actives to increase skin longevity. This means extending cell lifespan by fortifying the microbiome and preserving moisture balance.”

“The colder months are when oil cleansers really shine. My favorite is Olivier Midy Lait Midy. It’s an oil-to-milk formula that gently cleanses, removing makeup and sunscreen, and rinses clean, without stripping the skin. It’s formulated with a rare Icelandic glacial microalgae that’s rich in a potent antioxidant called astaxanthin, to help nourish skin and protect against free radical damage.”

“Fall is a fantastic time to work on correcting skin damage that accumulated during the summer, but oftentimes this means more aggressive exfoliation,” Medina-Cleghorn adds. “If you have dry skin, that may not be the best option for you, or it needs to be done carefully and with a plan to protect your barrier and add moisture back in. Look for hydrating facials, or facials that use technology that doesn’t exfoliate, like microcurrent, ultrasound, and LED.”

“While we’re focused on fixing the external symptoms and sensation of dryness, there are things we can do internally to help some of the root causes of dry skin. Biomecult is a prebiotic fiber blend designed to support the gut-skin axis. A healthy, well-functioning gut can mean less inflammation, fewer breakouts, and balanced sebum production. As my friend and Biomecult creator Jennifer Mills likes to say, “Gut health is skin wealth.”

For Combination and Oily Skin

“Navigating the shift to cooler temperatures requires a strategic approach to skincare, particularly for those with oily and combination skin types,” says Grant, whose skincare studios in Sydney, Melbourne, Los Angeles, New York, and London have served names like Rose Byrne, Aurora James, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. “As the air becomes drier, the skin can sometimes overcompensate by increasing oil production, or it may become dehydrated while still being prone to breakouts. The key is to support the skin’s barrier and maintain balance without resorting to harsh, stripping products. I’d recommend focusing on gentle, balancing formulas that provide hydration without heaviness. For an effective, yet gentle cleanse try the Victoria Beckham Beauty Double Cleansing Protocol for a comprehensive, deep cleanse sans tightness, dryness or irritation. I also love Biologique Recherche Lait VIP O2, a non-stripping cleanser that purifies and brightens, leaving the skin clean, fresh, and hydrated. For a more traditional gel, the Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel effectively removes impurities while maintaining the skin’s barrier function.”

“Hydration is crucial, even for an oily skin. Look for lightweight serums with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. The Biologique Recherche Amniotique VG Serum is great for its ability to plump the skin and deeply hydrate without any weight. For moisturizers, the goal is to provide barrier support without feeling occlusive. Augustinus Bader The Light Cream is a great choice with its fast-absorbing, matte finish, while Eighth Day’s reparative cream is also excellent for blemish-prone skin.

“I truly believe when it comes to caring for our skin, a holistic approach is vital. Alongside a healthy, anti-inflammatory diet, plenty of sleep and water, etc., supplements can address underlying issues that topical products can’t. I often recommend a high-quality omega-3 supplement to reduce inflammation, which is a common cause of breakouts. A good probiotic supports a healthy gut-skin axis, contributing to overall skin clarity, and a zinc supplement can be incredibly effective for those prone to breakouts, as it helps regulate sebum production and provides anti-inflammatory benefits.”

For Acne-Prone Skin

“Fall is a transitional season, when the heat and humidity of summer give way to cooler, drier air. During this time, acne-prone skin remains vulnerable and requires the right care,” says Bartov, a secret skincare weapon behind some of the world’s most photographed faces (Kate Moss, Eva Mendes, and Natalie Portman have been known to seek her expertise). “My approach to acne-prone skin in the fall is built on two principles: consistency and balance. On the one hand, it is essential to maintain thorough yet gentle cleansing twice a day to prevent the buildup of dirt, dead skin cells, and sebum that can clog pores. On the other hand, it is crucial to avoid drying or over-stimulating the skin with harsh ingredients—this only triggers more oil production and worsens the problem. Hydration, therefore, must be an integral part of the routine. An excellent cleanser I often use without hesitation is Chanel’s La Mousse Cleansing Cream-to-Foam. It’s still hydrating but removes my clients’ makeup without stripping, which is key for acne-prone skin.”

“To maintain results at home, I recommend to my clients a simple yet precise routine: use my Booster Peel & Glow Serum, because it is formulated with advanced acids to gently refine and renew the skin’s surface while keeping pores clear, and pair it with my Advanced Skin Repair Serum, which is rich in calming and restorative actives to balance the skin and support healing.”

“Here are 10 everyday tips I would share with any person who suffers from acne:

Cleanse gently twice daily with a product free of alcohol or sulfates. Avoid touching your face—hands transfer bacteria and oil. Always moisturize with light, non-comedogenic cream. Use active serums containing salicylic acid, lactic acid, or retinol. Protect your skin with SPF daily, even in cooler weather. Change your pillowcase every day. Dry your face only with a clean towel after each wash or use disposable ones. Follow a balanced diet—reduce sugar and processed foods, increase vegetables and fish. Maintain a steady skincare routine without harsh or stripping products. Do not squeeze or pick at blemishes! Leave that to professional hands.

All of this said, here is the most important message I can give anyone: There are no miracle cures. The path to healthy, radiant skin lies in combining professional treatments in the clinic with a consistent, balanced home routine. Active ingredients are also key; this is the recipe for clear, healthy skin throughout fall.”

For Tired, Weary, and Overall Stressed-Out Skin

“When I think of tired skin, it is typically due to lack of sleep, lack of nutrients, and fatigue. The skin needs to be energized and renewed. What goes into your body counts,” says Franco, who works with Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Cara Delevingne, and many more stars. “I start the morning with electrolytes, especially when I’m going through this type of fatigue. Fresh papaya, pineapple, and melon are great fruits to start your day with—and your skin will absorb and benefit from those nutrients. You’ll get a radiant glow and help your gut as well. And then there are supplements. One holy grail that I have found is Saint Supply’s Living Elixir Olive Oil. I do one shot a day. After having worked with the founder of this antioxidant-packed olive oil from Greece, I was in complete awe of her skin—so radiant, supple and full of bounce, even as a sun worshiper! I have now incorporated that into my morning routine.”

“As for topicals, I have been loving the Black Rose Cream Mask from Sisley Paris, a product specifically formulated to help the complexion instantly appear more youthful and energized. The enzyme helps to gently exfoliate and renew the skin tone without irritation. But the real treat is Sisley’s Botanical Eye and Lip Contour Balm. I keep this in my mini fridge—not only can it be used for eyes to depuff, but for the fine lines around the lips, too.”

“A big part of renewing and refreshing tired skin is how natural plants and botanicals can carry you out of fatigue. There is a product called Bioeffect EGF Essence, and for hydration, this is my consistent go-to, especially when I’m traveling. It is pure hydration relief.”

“I still exfoliate during fall, and I recommend my clients use Retrouvé’s Skin Brilliance Priming Pads at home. It is gentle and exfoliates just enough to prime your skin for other ingredients to be absorbed.”

“Fall is also a time when you start working on that summer skin damage. Epicuren’s Brightening Serum is unbeatable, with niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and bakuchiol. I watch this take off some of the most stubborn spots on my clients’ faces. If you need a major reset—we’re talking dry skin, patchy dryness, and fine lines—hands down the Plated Intense Serum is what you will need. This serum will turn your skin around in just one week of use, and uses platelet-derived exosomes which are very effective on the skin.”