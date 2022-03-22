Victoria Beckham Wears the Lip Gloss From Her Beauty Line to Bed

When it comes to her artistic and business endeavors, Victoria Beckham has defied the odds—building respected careers in music, fashion, and beauty. Utilizing her talent, good taste, and determination, Beckham has gained something not every celebrity receives when moving between industries: longevity and respect. Her namesake clothing line is just one example. Since its inception in 2008, Beckham has gained widespread admiration from her peers, while receiving a multitude of accolades for her sleek yet sexy designs.

Her skincare and makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, has enjoyed similar success (most recently, by featuring collaborations with skincare king of the moment, Augustinus Bader). And this month, she’s launched a collection of five nude lip glosses, aptly called Posh Gloss, that represent the quintessential definition of her: sexy, elegant, and feminine. Beckham spoke with W about the new lip gloss, her wellness regimen, how she handles success, family, and her constant need to create.

What inspired you to create a beauty line, first and foremost?

I’ve always loved beauty products but felt there was a gap in the market for clean, high-performing, luxury products—some of which were missing from my own makeup bag. When I met my co-founder, Sarah Creal, a longtime beauty executive [and the former head of product development at Estée Lauder], we discovered we had a shared passion and philosophy; a future where cleanly formulated, sustainably minded, cruelty-free, and high-performing products are the norm—and we were inspired to create it together.

Are the nude shades of your new Posh Glosses, the Naked Collection, a daily staple for you in terms of your makeup look?

Well, Posh has always loved a nude lip—and these days, I’m obsessed with an ultra-glossy pout. It feels more modern, especially after wearing a mask for so long. Plus, this gloss locks in the moisture of my lips. I swear, it is better than a lip balm. I even wear the clear shade, Ice, to bed at night.

For my own glossy nude lip, I start with Lip Definer in 02 just around my cupid’s bow and bottom lip. Then, I apply Posh Gloss in either Tanline or Poolside on the top and bottom, with an extra touch in the center for a higher shine. I love that I can skip the balm and yet my lips are super moisturized. The ingredients are clean, and they are not at all sticky.

Do you wear makeup every day? What do you wear on a regular workday from your office, even if you’re working from home?

I do wear makeup every day—whether working from the office or at home. On my face, before anything is the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden. It’s the perfect product for a foundation-free glow; this is a makeup bag staple for me. Then, I’ll then add a flush of color with Cheeky Posh in shade Major.

What’s your daytime makeup look?

I love to use Smoky Eye Brick in Signature to create my eye. I use the lightest shade as a primer, the mid-tone brown to contour my eyelids, and dust along my lash line and under my eye. I use the darkest blue from my Smoky Eye Brick in Royal to line my lashes and add a small flick using a super angled brush. I use Satin Kajal Liner in Ash on my upper lash line for extra definition. Satin Kajal Liner is a hero product, and it’s one of our best-selling products; the formula is truly amazing. The texture is super creamy and is so easy to blend—I can even smudge it out using my finger, and when it sets, it truly does not budge. To top it all off, I swipe on a coat or two of Future Lash Mascara to complete the look.

Are you good at doing your own makeup?

I love doing my own makeup. I’ve picked up so many tips and tricks over the years that I’d like to think of myself as a semi-skilled makeup artist at this point. Part of the inspiration for the brand came from my love of doing my own makeup; I wanted to create must-have products, which I felt were missing from my own life.

When doing your own makeup before going out, what is the magic beauty moment that makes all the difference?

For me, it’s all about the smoky eye—it’s my signature beauty look. We launched Victoria Beckham Beauty with the essentials needed to recreate it. I use the Smoky Eye Bricks and the Satin Kajal Liners for my everyday look, and then Lid Lustre for an extra layer of sparkle. I’ve also been using something new to complete my look—can’t tell you what it is yet, but it’s one of my favorite products that I’ve created and is the magic moment of my routine. I love it for a night out.

What’s the best makeup tip you’ve picked up from your many years on set?

So many, but my absolute favorite makeup trick is to apply a neutral-colored eyeliner on my bottom inner waterline to color correct and brighten up my eyes. It lights up my whole face and makes me look like I’ve had eight hours of really good sleep. It has become such a staple in my beauty routine, and I am so excited to launch this product in our line very, very soon.

What do you use to take off your makeup?

I love the Face Halo makeup-removing pads. They’re quite simple to use and do an amazing job of removing everything at the end of the day. All you do is add a touch of water to the pad and massage it where you are wearing makeup. The best part is they’re sustainable; you can pop them in the wash when they’re dirty and once clean, they’re ready to be used again.

Growing up, did you have a fair amount of access to makeup and fashion?

My mum is really glamorous, and she has always taken a lot of pride in how she looks. I would sit on my parents’ bed and watch my mum get ready. This was the ’80s, so I remember all the makeup and definitely, the fragrance. Christian Dior’s Poison—I will never forget. My mum would sometimes touch up my cheeks with her lipstick (that was actually the inspiration for Cheeky Posh!).

What’s the first thing you do in the morning, beauty-wise?

Having clean, healthy skin is so important to me, it’s an essential part of my routine. I use the Augustinus Bader Cleansing Balm morning and night to cleanse my skin before I apply our Power Serum and Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer.

Selfie by Victoria Beckham for W magazine.

Do you have a favorite sunscreen?

Definitely the Cosmedix sunscreen. It’s my favorite to apply under my makeup because it’s lightweight and blends well with my Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden. I like to mix the two together for an instant bronzy glow. I use this pairing every single day and layer on more when I know I’ll be in the sun.

Is there a skincare ingredient to which you are totally loyal?

I struggled with my skin for years and tried countless products that didn’t deliver results. When I started using Augustinus Bader, my skin completely changed. It has never looked or felt better. I finally had healthy, hydrated skin with a natural, fresh glow. We decided to partner with him to create our Power Serum and Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, which are both formulated with the breakthrough cell rejuvenating TFC8 technology. Our products not only have long-term skin-rebuilding effects, but they also help you to achieve an illuminating glow to the skin.

Do you get facials often and with whom?

I love getting facials—they’re one of my keys to keeping a healthy and glowing complexion. I make sure to fit in a facial with Melanie Grant whenever I’m near one of her salons. I can honestly say she’s given me the most amazing facials.

Has your skin changed at all since having children and being in your forties?

I think my hormones are settled. I used to struggle with really bad skin. I understand more about skincare now. I eat well, get sleep, drink water, and use what works for my skin. My skin is definitely better. My focus is keeping my skin hydrated now that I am starting to travel more again.

What is your favorite form of self-care?

I like taking a warm bath to relax, and surround myself with candles—I have them everywhere at home and the office. Healthy sleep habits have become a key part of my wellness routine. This means putting my phone away. Less screen time and more mindfulness! I keep crystals on my nightstand for some extra clarity.

Are you a patient person when it comes to your daily routines?

While every day is a little bit different, trying to stick to a routine helps me manage my time, which is quite crucial when you have four children, a husband, and multiple businesses. One of the most important parts of my day is dinner with my family. It’s a sacred routine in our household.

Do you take any supplements?

Wellness is key, which is why I make sure to work out regularly and eat healthy so that I have the energy to get through long, busy days. I drink apple cider vinegar first thing in the morning before working out. After my workout, I take collagen peptide powder with my coffee or water. I also take fish oil, magnesium, vitamin C, zinc, and vitamins to strengthen my hair and nails as well.

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty

What keeps you grounded and authentic?

Everything I’ve accomplished has been through hard work. I’ve learned so much from being in the public eye at such a young age. My family is my purpose. I want to be a role model to my children. I want to demonstrate to them that hard work is a critical part of being successful, and to never take anything for granted. I’ve always held the belief that you can always do better, try harder, go further.

How do you keep your kids authentic?

We’re a really close family. We try to help others as much as we can and have included the children in that since they were young. We expect our kids to be kind and polite. It really echoes how David and I were brought up. Kindness is #1. And also, balance. The children have always seen both mummy and daddy working, doing school runs, cooking dinner, and we ensure they also contribute around the house.

As a fan I have to say I really feel confident when I wear your clothes. Are you personally fully secure when you go out in the public eye? Have you always been a confident person?

That was always the goal, with both the clothing line and the beauty line: I want to make women feel empowered, the best version of themselves. I want them to feel beautiful, sexy, confident, and it’s quite exciting for me when I hear people say I’ve helped them achieve that feeling.

Confidence is definitely an attribute that has come to me with time. When I was younger and first in the public eye, I was actually quite shy, and my Posh Spice persona was something I used to tap in to [activate] my inner confidence. I truly believe my alter ego fast-tracked me into believing in myself. She taught me to trust my instincts and embrace my passions. Now that I’m older, I definitely feel more confident. I work to focus on the good bits and being kind to myself.

Do you still get nervous walking the red carpet?

Walking on the red carpet has never been one of my favorite activities—when you’re on there, you’re very exposed, vulnerable, and uncomfortable. I look forward to the bit after arrivals when we can all just have a drink and relax!