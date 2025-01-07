The healing properties of a good bath have been well-documented for centuries. But can bathing target specific ailments—anxiety, insomnia, or certain aches and pains? A new wellness brand, Flewd Stresscare, says yes, and is releasing a steady stream of bath salts—in both scented and unscented options—that are made for modern-day maladies (varieties include Rage Squashing and Sads Smashing). Do they work? Four W magazine editors tested out the product, and gave their honest opinions.

Claire Valentine, Culture Editor

Are you typically a bath girlie?

Call me Meredith Marks, because I absolutely love a bath. When done right, they’re a healing way to relax and clear one’s mind. I’m a fan of the shower-bath-shower combo, which involves scrubbing one’s tub (this is key for true peace of mind), rinsing off, taking a scalding hot bath with salts, and taking a cold rinse shower after. No devices allowed—books are fine, but I prefer closing my eyes or staring at the ceiling for as long as I can stand the heat.

What do you typically throw into your bath, if anything?

Epsom salts, Epsom salts, Epsom salts.

How was the Flewd Bath Soak?

I tried the Sads Smashing pack—fitting for winter and its attending seasonal depression. I poured the whole bag in—why not? It turned the water a bit milky and had a pleasant scent, but nothing overwhelming.

Did it work? Would you use the product again?

Like any modern “self-care” experience, so much of a relaxing bath is mental. Giving your nervous system the signal that you’re intentionally taking the time to calm it, is calming in itself. Call it placebo effect, but I find it works, and in this case, knowing the salts were called “Sad Smashing” (cute name) made me feel a little extra pampered and cared for. The salts themselves were comparable to the Dr. Teal’s ones I usually use (in a good way). I’ll definitely be pouring a bag of Flewd bath salts into my next soak.

Maxine Wally, Senior Digital Editor

What were you hoping to get out of this Flewd Bath Soak experience?

I wanted to use bathing specifically to get prepared for sleep. My main goal in testing out these bath soaks was to see whether there’s an actual difference in relaxation levels vs. not using bath soaks.

How was it?

My focus was the Insomnia Ending bath salts. I opted for the unscented bath salts, because I’m nervous to potentially irritate my skin with something that’s perfumed. The bath soak didn’t create any weird color in the water, just a light foam. I eased my body into the tub once the salts had fully mixed in with the warm water. It was beyond relaxing. The key ingredients here—magnesium, boron, omega-3s—not only made me feel dozy in the best way, I found they also really relaxed my muscles. I could feel my body melting into the bath. And after 10 minutes, I was ready to roll into bed.

How did you feel?

All I can say is…there is a marked difference in relaxation levels when using this bath soak vs. taking a regular bath. I was SLEEPY by the end of my bath. And I had a great night of slumber after using the Insomnia Ending bath salts—I was out like a light.

Would you use this product again?

Definitely. The next time I’m having trouble sleeping, I’m going to pop these babies right into my tub and chill.

Oona Wally, Associate Visuals Director

Are you into baths? Why or why not?

I took baths as a kid. And then all of a sudden, in middle school, it was super uncool to take baths, and showers were the way to go. But as an adult, I’ve realized baths and naps are things I’ll never outgrow. I will only take a bath in my own bathroom, however—I get grossed out by hotel baths, etc.

What were you hoping to get out of this Flewd Bath Soak experience?

I was hoping I’d actually feel the effects of the Rage Squasher soak—my boyfriend and I were bickering earlier that day and I was annoyed, to say the least. When I opened the package I immediately picked up a very strong woody smell. I thought to myself, Cute! It’s like Santal. But the scent quickly morphed from the coolest perfume in Brooklyn to just… overwhelming. I bathed for about 15 minutes and then rinsed afterward, per the instructions. I enjoyed the overall experience because I love relaxing in the tub; my skin felt nice and supple afterward. But the overpowering smell really got to me. I’m not sure I felt particularly less rage-filled, but I was certainly ready for bed after a long day.

Would you use this product again?

I have one more packet, the Sads Smashing, and I’ll give that a try. Perhaps the scent is more up my alley.

Shaliqua Alleyne, Assistant Visuals Editor

Are you into baths typically?

I love being in water in general, so I take a bath about once a week (depending on the vibes it might be twice a week. And P.S., I shower daily). I take baths primarily to mellow out and relax, especially after busy days. It’s definitely part of my self-care routine. The water must be hot, lights in the bathroom have to be dimmed to an orange hue, and meditative music should play. Then I just chill there for an hour or two.

Do you put anything in your bathtub?

I typically use Epsom salt and bubbly bath soap. If I’m feeling extra, I use a bath bomb. I love to watch it break in the water—so soothing.

How was the Flewd Bath Soak?

I’ve never tried bath salts before, so I wanted to see if they were better than Epsom salts. I also liked the idea of each soak being dedicated to a different purpose; I wanted to try the Anti Stress ones to see if I’d de-stress more.

I used the Unbothered and Anxiety Destroying soaks (both of which didn’t change the color of my bathwater). I stayed in the tub pretty long—about an hour and a half. As soon as I hit the water, I felt like I could breathe. I was melting into the bath. The perfume of Unbothered was really nice; the Anxiety Destroyer didn’t have a super detectable scent. I have pretty sensitive skin, but this didn’t irritate, and I felt pretty smooth. When I’m stressed, my whole body tenses up. With this product, I definitely felt more relaxed.

Would you use this product again?

I would use Unbothered again. Anxiety Destroying was cool, but I really liked the scent of the Unbothered; I felt it relaxed me a lot more. I also tried it with my bubble bath soap and loved the two together, so it’s a great addition to bath time.