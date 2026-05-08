5 Foundation Mistakes That Are Actually Making Your Skin Look Duller

Foundation is supposed to be the glow-up step in your makeup routine, not the product that’s actually making your look like you didn’t get a wink of sleep last night. The problem? Some of the most common application habits can actually emphasize fine lines, cling to texture, and leave skin looking dull or dated, often without you even knowing it. From choosing the wrong formula to overdoing certain techniques, small tweaks can make a major difference in how fresh, smooth, and skin-like your foundation appears. Ahead, W spoke with celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes—who has worked on the faces of Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Salma Hayek—about the most common foundation mistakes that can unintentionally age your look, and exactly what you should do instead.

Using matte formulas

According to Barnes, matte foundations were made to “mattify the skin”—that is, absorb oil and cancel shine using ingredients like talc, corn starch, and clay. “They’re great to balance skin that is excessively oily, but if you have textured or dry skin, matte foundation can settle in the pores and lines, emphasizing them and making skin look aged,” he says, recommending a formula with a luminescent, satin finish instead. “These finishes are youthful and always universally pretty, regardless of skin type, skin tone, or skin age.”

If you’re set on a matte-finish formula, Barnes says prepping your skin is key. You’ll want to exfoliate and hydrate beforehand, making sure your skincare fully absorbs before going in with foundation. Also, he says that because matte foundations are formulated with ingredients that do not reflect light, they can appear flat. Underpainting—applying your contour and highlight before foundation—can help “create dimension and contour that a stand-alone matte formula can’t achieve,” he says.

Not updating your foundation

According to Barnes, using the same foundation shade and formula you relied on years ago can affect your entire look—as your skin changes, so, too should your formulas. Over time, skin typically becomes drier, a little more textured, and can shift in tone or undertone. A formula that once looked smooth and seamless can start to sit heavier, settle into fine lines, or look flat and dull instead of fresh.

Shade is another big factor. If your undertones have changed (which they often do), an outdated match can make your complexion look ashy or too yellow. The result is makeup that looks more obvious, less blended, and a bit dated overall.

Updating your foundation—whether that’s switching to a more hydrating formula, a lighter texture, or simply a better shade match—helps everything melt into the skin again, reflect light better, and bring back that fresh finish.

Neglecting skin prep

Skipping skin prep is one of the fastest ways to make even the best foundation appear flat on the skin. When your face isn’t properly hydrated or smoothed, foundation has nothing to grip onto evenly—so it clings to dry patches, settles into fine lines, and exaggerates texture instead of blurring it.

Thankfully, skin prep doesn’t have to be a lengthy process. Start with a clean canvas by cleansing, then follow with a hydrating cream to smooth and prep the skin. “Everyone knows my favorite, favorite is the classic La Mer cream,” says Barnes. “I use it on myself, J.Lo, all my clients—even new models for shoots. Just use a dab, warm it up, and press it into the skin.” From there, Barnes uses the Medicube Booster Pro to help melt the product in and boost circulation before finishing with a few spritzes of Downright Dewy Mist for a hydrated, glow-boosting base.

Not blending into the neck

Skipping your neck is a subtle mistake that makes a big visual impact. When your foundation stops at the jawline, it can create a harsh line that instantly reads heavy. That contrast can make your complexion look flatter and more mask-like.

This can also throw off the natural continuity of your skin tone. If your face looks more perfected (or a different shade) than your neck, it can highlight unevenness, emphasize texture, and make the overall look feel less polished. Blending a small amount of product down into the neck helps everything look cohesive, lifted, and much more natural—like your skin, just better.

Applying too much product

If your base has been looking a little heavier, duller, or more textured than usual, the application, not your products, might be to blame. You may be tempted to apply a heavy layer of foundation to cover dark circles, melasma, or rosacea, but “too much foundation tends to cake and crease, making the skin look older,” says Barnes. You’ll know you’ve over-applied if you start to see foundation settling into crease lines around the mouth and eyes. Another telltale sign, per Barnes: tilt your face up and slightly to the side—if you notice a visible line of demarcation, that’s a sign you’ve gone in too heavy.

Barnes says that for the most natural, skin-like finish, apply in thin layers with a synthetic foundation brush, working the product in small circles, from the center of the face outward. “After the first layer, go back and retouch areas that need a bit more coverage with whatever product remains on the brush.” If you have problem areas, Barnes says to use thin layers of color-correcting concealers, then use foundation to lightly even out the rest of your complexion and create a smooth, skin-like finish.