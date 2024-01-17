Talk to a skincare professional or beauty obsessive, do a bit of scrolling on TikTok, or rove around Instagram’s Explore page and you’ll likely hear folks talking about Hailey Bieber’s beauty line, Rhode. For the first time, Rhode is releasing a cleanser: the Pineapple Refresh, a lush face wash containing hydrating and plumping polyglutamic acid, anti inflammatory green tea extract, and pineapple enzyme, a natural exfoliant. Four W editors got their hands on it early, and shared their honest opinions about the product.

Che Baez, Associate Visuals Editor

Which cleanser is in your current rotation?

I typically use a gel cleanser because I have combo/acne-prone skin; cream and oil cleansers don’t work for me and usually make me break out. I currently use La Roche Posay’s Effaclar Cleansing Foaming Gel. I am generally happy with it as it helps keep acne at bay, but it does tend to make my face feel a little stripped if I don’t immediately add moisture to my skin after I cleanse.

Were there any particular skin concerns you wanted to tackle with the Rhode cleanser?

I really hoped it would help with my acne. I am currently battling a bad bout of hormonal acne—and the residual scarring that happens, without fail, after a flare-up. I also hoped it would make me have skin like Hailey Bieber, but I knew that was a far-fetched notion.

What was your experience using this product?

I was very, very pleased with the Rhode pineapple cleanser. When I first heard the name, I was skeptical: my skin doesn’t do well with fragranced products and hearing “pineapple” didn’t exactly ease my mind. The scent of the cleanser is (thankfully) super subtle, to the point where I had to really inhale to smell any pineapple, which I prefer as a person with sensitive skin.

I used the cleanser at night to wash my face, starting with about a dime-size amount (more than enough). The product has a nice consistency and a gentle foam that appears once you add more water. I immediately noticed that the cleanser didn’t disappear or evaporate as I was washing, which tends to be an issue with gel cleansers. I was able to thoroughly wash my face and really let the product soak into my skin. I don’t wear makeup, so I can’t speak to that aspect of the cleanser, but I definitely felt that it removed sweat and grime from my day and hair gel from my edges. After I washed it off, my skin did not feel stripped. It actually felt moisturized! I didn’t have to double cleanse like I usually do. I have noticed a difference in my skin after using the pineapple cleanser for about a week, so much so that my partner asked to use the cleanser after hearing my rave reviews.

Would you use this product again?

I truly would. I liked the feel and consistency of the product, and I felt that my skin was clean yet moisturized after one use. My acne has calmed down a bit as well; I haven’t had a significant breakout since using the cleanser, and I have noticed that some of my acne scarring has lifted in color. I’m interested to see how my acne scarring fairs over time while using this cleanser. And now I’m intrigued to try other Rhode products, too.

Oona Wally, Associate Visuals Director

What do you usually use to wash your face?

I keep a couple exfoliating cleansers in my rotation depending on the condition my skin and the weather. I bounce back and forth between Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant and Dr. Dennis Gross’s AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel. I’ve gotten into a good rhythm with balancing the use of enzymes vs. physical exfoliants.

What did you hope the Rhode pineapple cleanser would do for your skin?

I’ve always been wary of beauty lines by celebrities, so I was very interested to see how this stood up to face washes I use from more “traditional” skincare brands. But I had no expectations going into this trial: I didn’t know what the pineapple cleanser was supposed to do, and I had never used Rhode before, so this was a clean-slate experiment. The only hope I had going into it was that the product wouldn’t irritate or dry out my skin.

A look from the Rhode Pineapple Refresh campaign. Photograph by Cameron Hammond

How was it?

I used Rhode cleanser for four consecutive days, morning and night. My skin had no adverse reactions, and after washing, was squeaky clean without feeling stripped, perfectly prepped for moisturizer. I liked how thick and gelatinous the formula is (it’s so sumptuous, I kind of want to use this product as a body wash—is that sacrilege?) You only need to use a small drop for a lot of lather, which I appreciated from a longevity/value standpoint; I knew I could make a small bottle last for a while. The cleanser has no obvious fragrance, and I honestly wished it had one. I know it’s not super clean beauty to add scent, but I enjoy smelling a light aroma on my face after a wash—it makes me feel cleaner, somehow. And the cleanser did a solid job of removing makeup. Sometimes I have to double-cleanse to completely take off a full beat, but I didn’t need to with the Rhode.

Would you use this product again?

Yes, I’ll be using this product again. And Hailey may want to consider releasing it as a body wash, too.

Andrea Whittle, Features Director

What is your overall impression of the brand Rhode?

All of the chatter I’ve heard about Rhode has been positive. I’ve never tried their skincare, but I keep a tube of Peptide Lip Treatment at my desk, and I often toss the tinted one in the shade Raspberry Jelly into my bag before a night out. They’re on the stickier side, but they’re super moisturizing and the tinted one is highly pigmented, which I like.

Which cleanser do you typically favor?

After my morning workout, I use Suzanne Kaufmann’s purifying cleansing gel in the shower—it’s pricey, but the bottle has lasted me almost a year. At night, I use the Dr. Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser. If I’m wearing makeup, I pre-cleanse with Emma Lewisham’s Illuminating Oil Cleanser or Danucera Cerabalm. My skin is on the oiler side, but it can get dry and flaky really quickly if I use something too harsh, so I need a cleanser that gets the job done without leaving me with any residue or tightness.

What did you hope the Rhode pineapple cleanser would do for your skin?

I never expect a cleanser to be life-changing. It just needs to be balanced, simple, and straightforward. Save your pricey active ingredients for the products that actually stay on your face!

How was it?

I used the Rhode cleanser post-workout and at night for four days, and I was super happy with it. It has a nice, rich texture that’s a pleasure to use, it gets rid of dirt and oil effectively, and it’s non-drying. It actually felt like a happy medium between the ones I’ve been toggling between lately: a little gentler than the Suzanne Kaufmann, and a little deeper than the Dr. Loretta. A Goldilocks moment.

Would you use this product again?

Definitely. It’ll replace the Suzanne Kaufmann bottle in my shower as soon as I run out.

Tori López, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Had you heard of Rhode prior to working on this story?

Thanks to my trusty TikTok algorithm, I am more than familiar with Rhode since Hailey Bieber started testing the products on herself. Overall, I’ve seen positive reviews across various ethnicities and skin types, which is always nice to hear when it comes to a celebrity beauty brand. Until this point, I hadn’t tried any of the products myself, however.

Which cleansers do you like?

My skin is pretty sensitive, so I keep it really basic and use a creamy Cetaphil cleanser. I double cleanse at night to remove all my makeup and the grime on my face from the day. I rinse my face with only water in the morning. I feel satisfied with my current cleanser as it keeps my skin at a good state however I don’t feel that it does anything revolutionary to my face. It purely does the job and nothing more.

What was your experience using the Rhode cleanser?

I used the Rhode cleanser like my regular cleanser: double cleansing at night and omitting cleansing in the morning. The big test, in my opinion, was to see whether it could remove all my makeup. In the winter I wear too much bronzer (cream, powder, face lotion—you name it) all over my face since my skin fades about three shades lighter during the colder months of the year. And let me tell you, this cleanser removed it all, to the point where I found myself asking “Wow, am I really this pale right now?” As an added bonus, my face did not break out—I was scared it might. Instead, I was left feeling hydrated. My generic cleanser doesn’t compare to this pineapple cleanser in the best way. At the risk of sounding like too big of a fan, I got the wow factor I’ve been craving in a very subtle and gentle way.

Would you use this product again?

Yes, I need a lifetime supply, please. Looking forward to seeing what Mrs. Bieber has in store next.