Cowboy Copper, Short Bobs & Sculptural Updos: The 6 Biggest Hair Trends of 2026

If 2025 was all about effortless “clean girl” energy, 2026 is coming in hot with bolder color, sharper silhouettes, and hair that actually makes a statement. Think: the return of the side part, gravity-defying updos, and the ultra-short bobs seen on so many spring 2026 runways. Below, W tapped the pros to learn all about what’s to come in the new year. Consider this your cheat sheet to the six looks that are about to take over your feed—and your next salon appointment.

Sculptural Updos

Whether it’s a coiled chignon; a swooped side lift; or a knotted, gravity-defying bun, sculptural updos are basically hair’s version of wearable art in 2026. According to hairstylist Paul Perez of Flore Salon, these styles are all about curves, folds, and dimensional twists that create a beautiful silhouette without feeling stiff. "What I love about this trend is how polished yet airy it is,” he says. “The shapes are intentional, but the overall feel stays feminine and effortless.”

Kim Kardashian @kimkardashian

The most beginner-friendly updo to try at home? A soft low bun with one sculpted curve. To achieve the look, Perez recommends starting with clean hair. “Sculptural updos rely on smooth curves and clear definition, and clean hair gives you more shine, control, and flexibility,” he says. “It’s much easier to create movement through the blowout and set when the hair isn’t weighed down.” Start by making a simple low bun, then take one section and mold it into a single sweeping curve over or around the bun. “That one detail instantly gives it a sculptural, elevated look,” he says.

Hailey Bieber @haileybieber

Ultra-Short Bobs

Taking the classic chin-length cut and slicing it even shorter, ultra-short bobs are making a major statement in 2026. Think: cheekbone-grazing angles, blunt ends, and shapes that instantly sharpen your features. “While a classic bob hits anywhere from chin to collar bone, an ultra-short bob hits right at the jaw—when you tuck it, it hits perfectly right under the ear," says Chris Hill, a hairstylist at Flore Salon. This cut is all about confidence—it shows off the jawline, highlights the eyes, and gives any look a polished, modern edge.

Selena Gomez @selenagomez

The best part of going ultra short is the versatility that comes with it. “This can be styled sleek with a flat iron or waves with 1-1/4 inch curling iron,” says Hill, who adds that a style like this requires a trim every four to six weeks to really maintain the cropped length and clean lines.

Kris Jenner @krisjenner

’90s Blowout

This year will be all about supermodel volume: lifted roots, soft bends through the mid-lengths, and those signature flipped ends. Best part? A ’90s blowout works on all face shapes and hair types. “For fine hair, I always start with a volumizing shampoo,” says Nicolas Flores of Flore Salon. “From there, I work in light layers of product and use a thickening mist to build lift without weighing anything down—this keeps the blowout full, airy, and bouncy.” Those with thicker hair should start out with a smoothing shampoo to control density, then use products that help stretch and polish the hair so the blowout looks sleek, glossy, and still full of movement, says Flores.

Sabrina Carpenter @sabrinacarpenter

Side Parts

After years of center parts dominating our feeds, the side part feels refreshing—equal parts dramatic, nostalgic, and editorial. According to hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos (whose client list includes George Clooney, Demi Moore, and Kim Kardashian), a side part is great for round- or heart-shape faces. To train your hair to lay in a side part, Giannetos recommends parting the hair while it’s wet and blow drying it there to maintain the desired part placement. If you’re craving some volume to your side part, try blow drying the hair in the opposite direction of the desired side part using a round brush. “When you flip it back over once it’s dry, it will have more volume and lift to it,” says Giannetos.

Amal Clooney @dimitrishair

Cowboy Copper

The cowboy copper trend is continuing its reign into 2026, evolving into a softer, more lived-in version of the fiery shade we saw dominating the past few years. Cassie Cohen, a colorist at Chris McMillan Salon who has worked with Blackpink’s Lisa and Mariska Hargitay, describes this version as more of a brown-based copper versus one with orange and gold tones. “Since it’s more neutral in its base undertone, it tends to be more wearable and effortless-looking than a traditional copper or auburn,” she says. It’s especially flattering on skin with warm undertones as well as those with green, hazel, and blue eyes.

One thing to note: Any type of hair that is dyed red requires higher maintenance because the color fades more quickly than other shades, Cohen says. “You’re looking at a salon visit every six to eight weeks to keep the color vibrant.”

Tessa Thompson @tessamaethompson

Bronde

Bronde is holding strong as one of 2026’s most requested hair colors—and for good reason. “This is a more ‘dimensional’ blonde with lots of natural brown throughout the hair and golden undertones,” says Cohen. “This color trend is good for anyone who wants bright blonde elements without the upkeep required for lighter blonde looks.” Because the tone is so neutral, it flatters a wide range of complexions and grows out gracefully. A salon touch-up every three to four months keeps the color fresh, and it shines especially well on long layers or a crisp bob.