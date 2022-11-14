Julia Fox Says Age Is the Sexiest Accessory a Woman Can Have

Actress Julia Fox is far from what society might call “old,” but being 32 and a woman in the entertainment industry has obviously given her a lot of insight into ageism. The Uncut Gems star took to her wide-reaching TikTok platform on Sunday to talk a little bit about aging and her thesis is that “getting old is f-cking hot.”

Fox started off her manifesto by saying, “Just so you guys know, aging is fully in. Like, fully.”

“Dirty girl, ugly, not wearing clothes that fit your body type, just fully wearing anything you want… all those things are in,” she continued.

Tag yourself!

She went on to say that she’s sick of marketing that targets people with promises of “anti-aging.”

“And if I see another project that says ‘anti-aging’ on the label, I’m suing,” Fox continued. “I’m going to sue because I’m gonna age regardless of if I put the f-cking $500 serum on my face. And you all fucking know it, and we fucking know it, so let’s stop lying to ourselves. Getting old is fucking hot. It's sexy. It's probably the sexiest time in life, actually, because being pretty and hot in your twenties is the f-cking trenches, okay? And I'm not going back there.”

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Fox has stated loud and proud that aging is in. At the CFDA Awards earlier this month, she wore her hair slicked back with her roots dyed a temporary gray.

“This is a love letter to getting older,” she said in a clip posted by The Cut. “We’re embracing getting older.”

This might be one of the healthiest perspectives out of Hollywood in some time.