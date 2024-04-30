Kim Kardashian has a whole new ‘do ahead of next week’s Met Gala. Yesterday, the Skims founder hard launched a slick new look in true Kardashian fashion: a no pants photoshoot complete with a see-through top and some major motorcycle boots. The result would have had devotees of 2014 Tumblr’s “Pastel Grunge” aesthetic salivating.

Kardashian shared the photos of her cut, a chin-length pixie that gradates from dark roots to blush pink at the tips, to her Instagram with a pink emoji as the sole caption. The influencer slicked her pink locks back and styled it in a way that looked like she had just gotten out of some sort of very chic body of water. Armed with a fresh bare face, Kardashian showed off her new hair alongside a semi-sheer turtleneck, black hot pants, and padded Balenciaga boots that went all the way up to her thighs. Kardashian is no stranger to some pink hair, having dyed her locks a bubblegum shade on multiple occasions with the last coming in 2018.

However, the length of her latest cut is perhaps the most shocking aspect of her look. For quite some time now, Kardashian has worn almost exclusively waist-length hair even when she does fluctuate between her signature brown and bleach blonde color. Perhaps she got some inspiration from her half-sister Kylie’s recent pink bob?

@kimkardashian

Kardashian also shared a zoomed-in image of her cut which came courtesy of her longtime hair stylist Chris Appleton.

@kimkardashian

Kardashian’s pink bob arrives just a few days after she grabbed headlines for an icy blonde dye job. Over the weekend, she attended a gala in Los Angeles with a freshly bleached hairdo complete with dark roots. Although she styled her hair in a sleek updo, it seems as though Appleton chopped off quite a few inches alongside placing a hefty dose of pink dye on his client. Naturally, with the Met Gala less than a week away, Kardashian’s bleach blonde hair had many reminiscing on her jaw-dropping Marilyn Monroe moment from two years ago. In addition to reviving Monroe’s actual beaded gown, Kardashian also slicked her platinum hair into a tight bun.

This year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” has many looking to archival inspirations for their outfits. While Kardashian hasn’t given any insight as to what she’s wearing or if she’s even attending, it seems like if she shows up she’ll be infusing some grunge Barbie pink into her Met beauty look. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if she has yet another beauty transformation on the cards between now and the first Monday in May.