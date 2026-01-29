9 Beauty Products Makeup Artists Actually Use on Celebrity Skin

Behind every red carpet moment is a tightly edited kit of products that makeup artists rely on again and again. When working with celebrity clients, the pros tend to stick to a trusted lineup they know will hold up under bright lights, close-up photos, and long nights. W tapped top makeup artists to share the exact products they reach for when prepping celebrity skin for the camera or the red carpet. From skin-perfecting bases that can withstand flash photography to complexion enhancers that make skin look impossibly real, these are the staples artists actually use on A-list faces when it matters most.

Makeup artist Sam Visser, who’s worked with Nicole Kidman, Tate McRae, and Demi Moore, uses this formula as an all-over glow, often mixing multiple shades to highlight certain points of the face including the cheekbones, eyes, and temples. “This formula delivers a stunning, glassy shine while still being a powder, which makes it feel effortless and modern,” he says. “I also love using it on the body to create an ultra high-shine, luminous glow.”

“Cameras, flash, and HD lenses magnify texture, dryness, and fine lines,” says Kelly Zhang, Los Angeles-based makeup artist whose celebrity clientele includes Jamie Chung and Sara Waisglass. “I always say great makeup starts with hydrated skin—when the skin is properly prepped, makeup melts in, looks smoother, and lasts longer without cracking or separating.” These toner pads are an essential for Zhang’s pre-red carpet prep, as they add “instant hydration and visible plumping.”

“For flash-approved makeup, skin has to look like skin, but also be HD-ready, and this foundation delivers a seamless, refined finish that never looks heavy on camera,” says Zhang. “The fine pigments lay flatter and more evenly on the skin, which helps blur texture and diffuse light instead of reflecting it harshly—that’s why skin looks smoother and more natural under flash photography.” Using a cooling spatula, Zhang presses the foundation into the skin instead of swiping, allowing the formula to melt in while smoothing texture and creating a seamless, second-skin finish on camera.

For makeup artist Christian Briceno, this dewy skin mist is one of the fastest fixes when the makeup is looking flat. “The formula combines light oils, humectants, and antioxidant-rich plant extracts to add moisture and glow without turning the face shiny,” he says. “I use a soft veil before foundation on drier skin to give it some slip, then a light mist at the end to bring everything together—it takes away that powdery look and helps the base return to a skin-like finish.” On mature or textured skin, he says it gives dimension and radiance without throwing every pore and line into focus.

Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, who has painted the faces of Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, says this serum is a staple in her kit. “It brightens the skin in a way that looks instantly fresh, and it continues working long-term to fade hyperpigmentation and strengthen the skin against environmental stress,” she says. Multiple forms of hyaluronic acid, plus soothing ingredients like panthenol and centella asiatica, help keep skin plump, calm, and balanced. Eisdell says the texture is lightweight and fast-absorbing, making it easy to incorporate it into your daily routine.

Zhang uses this cream blush from Tower 28 to underpaint—that is, applying the formula underneath foundation rather than on top. “This technique makes makeup last longer and gives that lit-from-within flush,” she says. “I consistently use this formula for underpainting because it builds beautifully, blends effortlessly, and stays creamy under foundation—plus, it melts into the skin instead of sitting on top and never disrupts the base.” The product is also made with green tea extract, which is high in antioxidants and helps calm the skin.

Makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainy likes this palette from Make Up For Ever because it’s inclusive for all skin tones. “You have everything you need to do an entire face within one single palette,” she says, adding that the creams apply quickly and blend easily. The palette is designed for customization, allowing you to mix and layer to create a unique foundation, blush, bronzer, or contour shade.

Hussainy is a fan of this powder blush, noting that it works as a great topper to pair with a cream blush, “which can sometimes start to disappear once you’ve layered your foundation and powders,” she says. “The texture is buttery soft with a satin-matte finish that the skin can still breathe through. It looks like a natural flush on the red carpet.”

Available in 22 shades, Hussainy refers to this hybrid primer and foundation as a protective veil between you and the cameras. “It offers a true blurring filter for the face, which means cameras can get up close and personal without your pores and fine lines being exposed,” she says. Its cream-to-powder texture melts into the skin, smoothing the look of pores and fine lines without feeling heavy, and creates a perfect base for makeup, or a polished bare-skin look on its own. It’s also infused with skin-friendly ingredients like hyaluronic acid and plant oils to hydrate and balance the complexion while controlling shine, making it ideal for combo to oily skin types or anyone who wants a natural, airbrushed finish.