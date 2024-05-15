We’re used to seeing celebrities change it up temporarily for big events like the Met Gala. But it appears that at least in Michelle Williams’s case, her new look is a bit more permanent. More than a week after the event where she first debuted a new hot pink hue, she, her hair, and her husband Thomas Kail were seen on a night out in New York City.

Williams’ famously platinum blonde hair was still... very much hot pink. Could this be her new signature look?

Of course, even when her hair is starkly different, you can always count on her consistent sartorial style. She wore a silver minidress from Celine by Hedi Slimane accessorized with Celine’s Soir metallic sandals and Lana miniaudiere to attend ABC’s Upfronts After Party. Earlier in the day, at the actual Upfronts, she wore a different — you guessed it — mini shift dress.

Brian Bowen Smith/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Her new bold look is courtesy of hairstylist Chris McMillan, who worked with makeup artist Angela Levin and stylist Kate Young on William’s Met Gala Look. He gave her the “pink pixie,” which was adorned with a jeweled headpiece to go with her ethereal Chanel ensemble.

And while it’s certainly a departure from what we’re used to seeing, it’s not Williams’ first go-around with a rosy hue. Back in 2017, her changing-hair-color-enthusiast best friend Busy Phillips dyed her hair bubblegum pink. Naturally, she documented the process on Instagram.

We didn’t get the same kind of entertaining step-by-step this time, but Williams is rocking the look just the same.