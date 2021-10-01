Phoebe Dynevor Looks Completely Different as the New Face of Charlotte Tilbury

Who’s that as the new brand ambassador of Charlotte Tilbury? It’s not a red-headed Kat Dennings, no. And nope, that’s not Sophie Turner, but another British actress. Yes, none other than the diamond of the first water of Bridgerton fame, Phoebe Dynevor has joined the beauty brand as their latest face.

While the British actress looks gorgeous in Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday campaign alongside Jourdan Dunn, it takes a second to recognize her with both her new red hair and in full face. In Bridgerton, Dynevor’s character, Daphne, is usually fresh-faced, with maybe a little blush or a light lipstick. In the new ad, though, she’s going full glam, and looking gorgeous doing so.

“Darlings, I am SO excited to reveal that the talented, gorgeous British actress Phoebe Dynevor is my new Brand Ambassador!!” Tilbury herself tweeted on Friday. “I fell in love with Phoebe as I watched her in Bridgerton,” she continued, revealing that Dynevor often wore the brand’s Pillow Talk lipstick in the show.