Is there any makeup step truly more transforming than contouring? Professional makeup artists and everyday beauty lovers rely on the technique to chisel out the cheekbones, sculpt the jaw, cinch the nose, and even give the illusion of more lifted eyes. If you’re looking to reap the benefits of contouring but for your lips, Rhode’s newest launch, the Peptide Lip Shape, may just be exactly what you need.

More than just a lip liner, the Peptide Lip Shape creates a contoured lip effect for definition and enhanced volume—sans injectables. It’s available in 11 shades, from soft neutral pink to deep cool brown, and has a smooth, velvety texture. The dual-sided pencil features a lip shaper with a rounded tip on one end to easily navigate curves, correct lip shape, and address any unevenness. The other end is a built-in silicone smudger that helps diffuse, soften harsh lines, and blend the color in with lipstick if you choose to layer—all without having to reach for a lip brush. Personally, I like that the smudger is silicone because it’s sanitary, easy to wipe off when I’m done using, and feels soft on the lips during application. Just one thing to note: The cap for the smudger end and the pencil end are different sizes, so accidentally putting the smudger cap on the pencil end could damage the tip of the pencil.

Aside from delivering a plumper-looking pout, the hybrid formula also focuses on hydration. You’ll find the brand’s all-star ingredient, peptides—which made Hailey Bieber’s hero lipgloss product so popular, she created a phone case to go with it—smooth and soften the lips. Plus, fenugreek extract helps nix chappedness and locks in moisture.

The new product will release on January 30. Courtesy of Rhode

As with all things Rhode, the formula is multifunctional when it comes to application. For a hint of definition, choose a shade that’s similar to your natural lip color; for a more contoured look, opt for a darker shade to outline. I appreciated the versatility of the product—it can fill in the lips entirely, follow the natural border of the lips, or to overline for a fuller-looking appearance.

As someone with naturally thin lips and no lip injections, contouring, shaping, and filling in my lips is an important part of my makeup routine. Especially when layered with a lip gloss, the lip shaper gives my lips a fuller pout (the Rhode shade Press has become my go-to for doing this). Compared to wooden pencils, I love how creamy the formula is—it glides onto my lips like butter, yet still manages to withstand eating, talking, and drinking. I also appreciate that it’s easy to correct any mistakes if I get too eager with the overlining, and how it feels pillowy-soft on my perpetually dry lips, almost like a lip balm. When the product drops on Thursday, January 30 at 12 PM EST make sure you’re logged on...this one will surely sell out quick.