Highlights. Bleaching. Hot tools. We do it all in the name of beautiful hair—but over time, these habits can leave strands dull, dry, and overprocessed. That’s partly why the hair world is embracing a new aesthetic: hair that looks healthy before anything else. It’s called “rich-girl hair,” which celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan—who’s worked with Miley Cyrus, Mariska Hargitay, and many more stars—defines as hair that’s “loose and free, with that flow where you can easily flip it” (think Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy).

Below, W spoke to celebrity hairstylists to learn what exactly rich-girl hair is, the best haircuts and colors that help capture the trend, and how to keep strands looking (and feeling) healthy, glossy, and oh-so-rich.

What is rich-girl hair?

Rich-girl hair is a look that gives off—you guessed it—a moneyed air. Your coif is maintained and healthy. According to McMillan, achieving this comes down to consistency: regular trims every six to eight weeks, routine blowouts, and treating your hair with the same level of care you give your skin and nails. “When someone takes care of their hair and their hairdresser is a part of their life, that’s expensive-looking hair,” he says. “Even the girls who do their own hair—they were taught by their hairdressers. It’s healthy, it’s cut well, it’s maintained, and it’s shiny.”

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Aside from getting the hair to a healthy state, the foundation of rich-girl hair is the cut. “I love long layers with face-framing pieces because they create natural movement while keeping fullness,” says celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, whose client list includes Penelope Cruz, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid. A razored layer can help achieve that rich-girl fullness by making the hair look feathery and wispy versus choppy, he adds. It should move when you walk, but without feeling thin, so he recommends asking your hairdresser for soft, rounded shapes with volume throughout.

If the haircut is the canvas, the hair color is what’ll bring rich-girl hair to life. The goal is for it to seem like it could actually be your natural hair color. “I love dimensional brunettes, caramel enhancements, babylights, and glosses that make the hair reflective,” says Giannetos. “We recently created Eva Longoria’s ‘rich-girl hair’ with soft brunette dimension, lots of layers, and volume because it feels fresh, sexy, and effortless—not overly highlighted.”

How to achieve a rich-girl hairstyle

Rich-girl hair strikes a balance between hair that’s styled with effort and intention while still being natural and effortless. It should appear as though you woke up with it looking healthy and polished, not like every curl is perfectly styled. “A bouncy blowout with soft layers and lots of movement is the ultimate rich-girl hair—think: big, healthy hair with body at the roots and polished, brushed-out waves,” says Giannetos.

To achieve this look, McMillan recommends blowing the hair out with Ibiza round brushes because they put tension on the hair, smooth out the root, and add a bend to the ends—rich-girl hair in a nutshell, he says. From there, apply a small amount of Olaplex’s °.7 Shine Serum Treatment Mist to hydrate the tips without weighing them down. Finish off with a light mist of hairspray around the root and the front pieces to give hold and direction.

How to maintain rich-girl hair

Achieving rich-girl hair is one thing—maintaining it is another. While the trend starts with a great cut and dimensional color, keeping it healthy and glossy requires consistent care. That means staying on top of trims, minimizing highlights and bleaching, and giving that flatiron a break (or using a heat protectant when you do use it).

Above all, hair should feel soft and touchable (not stiff and crunchy from product overload), and have a healthy, high-shine finish. “Shiny hair always looks healthier, and healthy hair always looks more luxurious,” says Giannetos. To maintain that glossy, expensive finish, he recommends making gloss treatments and deeply hydrating masks regular staples in your routine. Together, these can help smooth the hair cuticle, replenish moisture, and enhance light-reflecting shine, leaving strands polished long after you leave the salon.