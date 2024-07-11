13 Face Masks to Treat Your Skin During a Heat Wave

Despite the current heatwave, I am determined not to let this season take a toll on my complexion. My goal is to ensure that my skin emerges healthier by summer’s end. This is the moment when the right face mask becomes indispensable—an essential ally that can be used daily for some, or twice weekly for those requiring healing, hydrating, or firming of the skin. There are plenty of standout face masks on the market right now that will detoxify, provide anti-aging properties, brighten the skin, or provide lots of hydration overnight. W reached out to some esteemed skincare experts to share their favorite products—the masks they swear by for exceptional results during these steamy months. While you’re hydrating diligently, applying sunscreen religiously, and shielding yourself with a hat and sunglasses daily, consider adding some of the below face masks into your summer skincare rotation.

For Hydration and Revitalization

Joanna Czech, the renowned veteran aesthetician tending to the complexions of Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian, says several of her favorite summer masks can dually be used as leave-on moisturizers. “I love the Hydrating Clay Masque from Environ,” she says. “It is hydrating and purifying. Another favorite is the Crème Masque Vernix by Biologique Recherche. They can both be used as a moisturizer for maximum results, and I love adding a few drops of my own Joanna Czech C+ Serum during the day for extra benefits. Creamy masks aren’t very fast-acting, but the results are longer-lasting. You need to be consistent, which is why I recommend wearing them as moisturizers. Sheet masks like my Joanna Czech Sheet Mask or Dr. Nigma Treatment Mask 01 are exquisite and fast-acting. I recommend using them in the morning or before an occasion. These are also excellent if you need quick hydration prior to an event. You may use them on daily basis. The creamy masks should be used daily or weekly, depending on the treatment.”

To Help Minimize Hyperpigmentation

Adeela Crown is one of the most sought-after skincare professional of the moment (who gives an exceptional facial massage, too, we might add). Crown’s favorite masks tackle hyperpigmentation, one of the biggest skin downers. “As a facialist during the summer months, I am inundated with requests to banish dark spots which may be caused by epigenetic factors (like sun, smoke, stress, pollution, etc.) or hormonal changes,” Crown says. “In treatment, I can wield the high-concentration actives, but personally, I keep going back to some of my tried-and-tested masks. Natura Bissé’s Diamond Luminous Perfecting Glowing Mask glides over the skin like a dream and coats wonderfully, leaving skin feeling and looking like alabaster when it’s done. It delivers a pro-radiance renewing cocktail containing brightening niacinamide and alpha arbutin to tackle discoloration. What I love is that it doesn’t come with the drying effects of a regular kaolin-based clay mask, and instead saturates the skin with hydration, which bounces light for a ‘lit-from-within’ look.”

“Warmer months also mean daily trans-epidermal water loss, which can leave the skin parched and vulnerable to increased sun exposure. That’s when I reach for Sisley Paris Hydra-Flash to bathe my skin in moisture. This product contains extracts of sesame, rice, and marjoram to reinforce the skin’s barrier. And at a 60-ml. size, the tube is travel-friendly. I have left it to marinate on my skin in-flight many-a-time—before gently wiping it off, since rinsing is not necessary. (Pro-tip: in-flight, politely ask your cabin crew for a hot towel with a smile, and wipe away the excess to freshen up the skin!)”

“Lastly, due to increased sun awareness in the summer months, our daily sunscreen can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Revitalising Mask Noir is my once-a-week pore-purger. It contains black diamond truffle extract to mop up any sunscreen residue lurking deep within the pores. And the accompanying kabuki-like dry brush brings the body-brushing technique to the face. After dry brushing to gently polish the skin, I recommend letting the mask rest on the skin for five minutes before gently massaging with fingertips, preferably in the shower (it’s less messy!). It’s like a luxurious, at-home spa experience.”

For a Long-Lasting Glow and Plump Skin

“Let’s face it, any of us who live in Los Angeles or New York are stressed more often than not,” says Studio Varuni founder Varuni Palacios. “And not just mentally—physically, too. That toll can often show up in our skin in the form of a dehydrated, lackluster appearance. Enter Clé de Peau’s Precious Gold Vitality Mask—the French brand has taken everything beautiful and bottled it up for a much-needed respite from the elements, not to mention everyday stress. This product is perfect for summertime, anytime you’re traveling, and for anyone who works from home. The mask contains resveratrol, an antioxidant that fights free radicals to counteract signs of aging from sun damage, environmental pollution, and mental and physical fatigue; and vital amino acids that help the skin to look brighter, smoother and plumper. It’s like plugging in at empty and leaving five minutes later at fully charged. We can thank the 24 karat gold infusion, the ginseng, the gardenia, and the wild rose extract for that.”

To Fight Acne and Maintain Moisture

New York-based aesthetician Raquel Cleghorn-Medina’s go-to face mask during summer is Blue Lagoon Iceland’s Mineral Mask. The skin guru (whose client list includes Jennifer Lawrence, Claire Danes, and Anthony Vaccarello) shared that this product delivers an unrivaled hydration boost for all skin types and levels of sensitivity. “The geothermal seawater is rich in electrolytes to boost the skin’s resilience,” Cleghorn-Medina tells W. “This mask provides an instantaneous calming and hydrating effect. I like to use it in the studio by mixing it with conductive gel for microcurrent and ultrasound treatments—it provides the best glow and leaves the skin glossy and plump for days.”

To Revive Dull, Tired Skin Before a Big Night Out

Summertime festivities mean long days and nights—and, quite often, skin that is exhausted, dry, and in need of attention. Valmont’s Prime Renewing Cream Mask is not only one of the most effective hydration masks on the market right now, it also delivers a potent dose of moisture with the highest-quality ingredients that minimize signs of aging. Esteemed New York aesthetician Vicki Morav shares our sentiments—this is one of her favorite masks to use on clients this time of year, especially for tightening the skin. “The iconic Prime Renewing Pack erases signs of fatigue in just a few minutes,” Morav says. “This cream mask replenishes the skin with hydration thanks to a groundbreaking formula using Valmont’s signature ingredients like Triple DNA, retaining 10,000 times its weight in water. The skin is instantly refreshed, plumped, and glowing. (Insider tip: Apply a thick layer to the face and neck. Leave on for 20 minutes then remove the excess product with a soft, damp cloth).

The Best All-in-One Anti-Pollution Mask (and Travel Companion)

If you need a wow-factor mask with high-grade active ingredients, Jillian Cherry recommends the Biologique Recherche Masque VIP 02. “For a one-stop summer solution, a fast-acting and wonderful mask to consider is the Biologique Recherche Masque VIP O2,” Cherry says. “This creamy formula offers a unique combination of oxygenating, anti-pollution, brightening, and hydrating benefits, making it a great choice for all skin types. Prefer a sheet mask? Masque PIGM 400 is hydrating, brightening, and radiance-boosting, leaving your skin with an immediate glow. Use them separately or together for a customized summer skincare routine.”

To Detox and Purify the Skin

Sunscreen and sweat can often contribute to excess acne this time of year. Naturopathica’s Detox mask is ideal for absorbing excess sebum and preventing future breakouts. “This mask is to tackle all the elements facing skin during summer,” says facialist Elizabeth Harvey. “I highly recommend the Watercress and Spirulina Detox Mask during the summer months or when skin is particularly oily, active, and breakout-prone. Volcanic spring powder and kaolin work together to clear skin by helping to balance sebum. Antioxidant-rich Spirulina eases acne inflammation. This mask is featured in our clarifying facial treatments and is often recommended to clients to use at home on a weekly basis to encourage even, clear, smooth skin long after their facial is finished.”