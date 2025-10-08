Timothée Chalamet Finally Hard Launches His Bald Head

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Timothée Chalamet right now. Yes, the actor is receiving critical acclaim for his performance as ping pong legend Marty Mauser in Josh Safdie’s, Marty Supreme. But underneath that, and a collection of hats, reveals something even buzzier: a completely shaved noggin.

Following months of speculation—including a July vacation sighting with Kylie Jenner in which the actor wore a kerchief wrapped around his head—Chalamet finally confirmed his beauty transformation this week. On Tuesday afternoon, he stepped out in New York City in an oversized outfit, baseball cap pulled low Leonardo DiCaprio-style. Despite his best attempts to conceal his hair (or what’s left of it), photos of the actor from the side suggested that he toyed around with some hair clippers. Hours later, he offered a full look at the buzz in a wild video teasing Marty Suprem,e which he shared to Instagram.

All of that followed a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival on Monday evening, where Chalamet wore a black head topper with a silver logo. He even kept it on during a rare night out with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As someone known for his luscious French curls, Chalamet’s drastic cut isn’t just for show—though it wouldn’t be unlike the man who once rode a Lime bike onto the red carpet to make such a brash decision.

He’s currently in the middle of filming for Dune: Part Three, suggesting that his character, Paul Atreides, undergoes some sort of change in Dennis Villeneuve’s latest installment. In Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah, there’s no indication that Paul’s hair is shaved at any point. But there’s fan theories that the buzz could be tied to an atomic weapon attack, while others say it’s a sign of his mental deterioration or even his assimilation into Harkonnen culture.

As to whether Chalamet decides to go cap-free and let his dome shine? Only time will tell.