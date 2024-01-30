15 Coquette-Coded Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Without a doubt, the best things in life are free. But it’s hard to say no when deep gestures of love come thoughtfully wrapped in Tiffany blue or Cartier rouge. It’s enough to make your heart skip a beat, even on Valentine’s Day. Whatever the gift you’re giving (or receiving), it doesn’t always have to be luxe and ostentatious to show you’re thinking of someone special. We’ve put together a list of some of the most classic—as well as out-of-the-box—gift ideas that align with the lacy, flushed, frilly, and hyper-feminine coquette aesthetic, whose flirty fashions and lifestyle ephemera nod to the Victorian Regency era. Consider a present—or two—for your significant other, plus-one, current romantic prospect, or best friend.

Simone Le Blanc Ember Candle $48 See on Simone Le Blanc Simone Le Blanc’s Ember candle is understated and downright darling. Presented in a tasteful linen cotton wrap and featuring a savory vanilla smoke and birch aroma, this is a chic option for any fan of blush tones.

Esker Beauty Sparkling Bath Salts $0 See on Esker Beauty This is an ideal gift to share during a galentine’s dinner gathering. Encased in a seagrass-woven glass carafe is a mix of purifying Dead Sea and Epsom bath salts fused with silky coconut milk powder and kaolin, both of which soften the skin naturally. The aromatic juniper, lavender, and eucalyptus essential oils can bring an added level of calm to your bath, sooting your mind and body after a long day.

Chantecaille Sea Turtle Collection See on Chantecaille If you’re going to gift makeup for Valentine’s Day, make it noteworthy. Chantecaille’s stunningly packaged vegan, cruelty-free eye palette and lipsticks come in beautiful warm tones that will carry your lucky recipient’s look all year long. Proceeds from each product sold go toward the Amazon Conservation Team, an organization that partners with indigenous and other local communities to protect tropical forests.

Diptyque Paris Baies and Roses Duo $156 See on Diptyque Paris The famed French luxury fragrance brand released a limited-edition Valentine’s Day candle set featuring two of their most popular fragrances, Baies and Roses. Packaged in cheerful red and pink, this is a wonderful gift to present to any candle lover who delights in filling their rooms with fabulous aromas.

Quince Silk Beauty Sleep Set $59.90 See on Quince Those who take their beauty game seriously know that a finely made silk pillowcase can make all the difference when it comes to smoother skin and frizz-free hair in the morning. Quince’s Silk Beauty Sleep Set features one silk pillowcase, a light-blocking silk eye mask, and three silk scrunchies to tie hair back when resting. All three products are made with 100 percent high-quality Mulberry silk, are hypoallergenic, and come in an attractive navy, white or black color option.

Saint Jane Limited-Edition Lip Oil Collection $88 See on Saint Jane Beauty Stylishly presented within Saint Jane’s signature floral encasement, the beauty brand’s limited-edition lip oil collection features four universally flattering colors formulated with healing aloe and chamomile that look ultra-feminine on the lips.

Chanel L’Huile Jasmin Body Oil $230 See on Chanel Two things to consistently delight any gift recipient: anything from Chanel, and anything in the classic scent of jasmine. This fetching floral oil from the French house is a timeless favorite that is clean, elegant, and minimal.

Kiki de Montparnasse Kiki Silk Lounge Set See on Bergdorf Goodman This is a playful, soft, and beautiful set—even to lounge in all day.

Kiki de Montparnasse Kiki Silk Lounge Robe $724 See on Kiki de Montparnasse ...And another Kiki de Montparnasse option, perhaps for the more sultry coquette in your life. Fabricated in the softest charmeuse silk, this robe is both glamorous and vampy.

Favorite Daughter Italian Summers Eau de Parfum $98 See on Favorite Daughter This new floral fragrance bears an uplifting exuberance that is exactly what you need to bestow upon anyone special in your life. Favorite Daughter’s clean beauty scent has a lovely bouquet of freesia, vanilla orchid, and coconut that’s not only sustainably sourced but wears very nicely on the skin.

Flamingo Estate Jasmine & Rose Bath Set $174 See on Flamingo Estate This is an ideal gift for those who love to entertain—it’s a splendid set for a powder room or kitchen, and features the signature blooming jasmine aroma that fills the Flamingo Estate gardens. The set includes a jasmine and damask rose candle, a rose clay bar, and liquid hand soap.

Angela Caglia Rose Quartz Eye Mask $175 See on Angela Caglia This handcrafted eye mask, made from the highest-grade rose quartz crystals, will provide serenity on repeat. It soothes and calms the eye area’s skin and muscles, relieves eye strain, and is excellent at depuffing. Store it in the fridge, and use it with or without your favorite eye cream or gel.

Beautifect Travel Case in Nude $295 See on Harrods An excellent (and useful) gift for those hard-to-please beauty obsessives. There’s no makeup case more well-thought-out in terms of space, organization, and practicality. This genius case offers a five-option lighting mirror, and separate brush and lip liner storage along with several compact storage sections.

Trudon Lunar New Year La Promeneuse Fragrance Diffuser $410 See on Bloomingdale's For good friends and great lovers with exceptional taste, this gorgeous diffuser from Trudon—the world’s oldest and most prestigious candle manufacturer—is a work of art, crafted with red fluted glass and adorned with ceramic and aged-gold brass. Wax cameo cartridges are easily interchangeable and feature a charming night light that glows and enhances the look and smell of any room.