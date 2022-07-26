This Infrared Hair Dryer Brought My Processed Locks Back to Life

When I moved to Berlin from New York in 2018, I stopped dyeing my hair. Habitually low-maintenance and shy to experiment, I had been going to the same stylist every six months for over a decade, dropping in just as my natural highlights began to fade. In my new European home, I let go completely. My hair became darker with each sunless winter. Only recently, post-Covid bleakness and ready for an injection of life, did I return to color treatment with the help of a brilliant friend in London named Dominic Roach, who works as the advanced creative director at Aveda’s Covent Garden location. My drab, dark-blonde hair has depth and subtle, sun-kissed dimension once again—and I look like I actually go outside during the day. As is the inevitable aftermath of any chemical processing, my hair is also somewhat brittle, craving hydration and some care.

I’ve tried the traditional solutions—a classic Olaplex cycle, a sulphate-free shampoo (the beautiful Sándor) and a gorgeous hair oil (Balmyard Beauty Siren Luster Hair Oil is absolute heaven). In the midst of this quest to moisturize my locks, I also found a somewhat unexpected savior: a new hair dryer that has become a bit of an obsession.

The Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer is unique as it uses infrared light rather than traditional convection heat to dry the hair. The LightCare technology is patented—the first of its kind—and has been developed to minimize energy usage and hair damage. It dries the water on the surface of the hair rather than frying the whole follicle, avoiding overly drying the inside of the hair—a process that frays the cuticle structure. It’s less hot than a conventional hairdryer, claiming to mimic the light of the sun. In essence, Halo dries the hair quickly without blasting it. It’s soothing, both as a sensory experience and for the hair itself.

It’s also worth noting the Halo is environmentally friendly—not a small point at a moment when climate anxiety is reaching a personal fever pitch. (Some data points: using the Zuvi for one year is equivalent to planting a tree or reducing 67 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.)

The hair dryer comes with three attachments—styling (I rarely use this, but it seems to work well for straightening and shaping), diffuser (my favorite; which also works at light speed), and gentle air (perfect to dry close to the sensitive scalp). With five different modes ranging in speed and heat level, Halo is less loud than a standard dryer, less burning, and comes with a calming green light emitting from its sleek, Dyson-light body. In short, it delivers. My hair is becoming a little softer every day—I may even brave a bold new color altogether.