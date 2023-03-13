The Best Twitter Reactions to the 2023 Oscars

Each awards ceremony has its own je ne sais quoi, and 95 years in, the Oscars has retained its stature as the most prestigious of all Hollywood awards. At Sunday night’s ceremony, the world’s biggest stars stepped out in their best looks to walk the champagne carpet and honor the year’s most successful films. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the awards, gently roasting the famous faces in the room and reminding viewers at home, at least once every few minutes, that we were in for a long night—with all 23 awards categories being presented during the live telecast after complaints when some of the less glamorous awards were removed. Naturally, the internet watched along, providing its own commentary.

Some the best Twitter reactions to the 95th Oscars, below: