The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2024 Oscar Nominations

Awards season is in full swing, and the 2024 Oscar nominations have officially arrived. Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker: Folie à Deux) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) announced the categories for the 96th Academy Awards on Tuesday morning, and as always, there were expected nominations mixed in with snubs and surprises.

There were also several firsts this year: Lily Gladstone made history as the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress, for her role as real-life Osage woman Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. (Gladstone has already received a Golden Globe for her performance). Colman Domingo became the first Afro Latino man nominated for best actor (for his performance in civil rights drama Rustin); along with fellow Black nominee Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction, this marks the second time in Oscar history where more than one Black actor (who wasn’t either Will Smith or Denzel Washington), was nominated for the main prize. Domingo also made history with best supporting actress nominee Jodie Foster (for Nyad), as it’s the first time two openly LGBTQ actors were nominated for playing LGBTQ characters.

Jimmy Kimmel returns as host of the ceremony, which will be held Sunday, March 10 at 4pmPT at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, and will air live on ABC.

See the full list of nominees below, along with the biggest snubs and surprises this year:

Snubs

Greta Gerwig for Barbie

Despite directing the biggest box office hit of the year (clocking in at more than $1.4 billion) that also became a pop culture phenomenon, Greta Gerwig was once again overlooked, four years after being slighted for directing Little Women. Then again, the Oscars are often a bit frosty toward populist films.

Margot Robbie for Barbie

Barbie herself also received no nods—though her male co-star, Ryan Gosling, was recognized for his role as Ken.

Everyone in May December

Despite unforgettable performances by leads Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton—and sparking months-long conversations about the nature of filmmaking itself—Todd Haynes’ May December was completely shut out.

Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon

Though Leo has been up for an Academy Awards seven times (winning just once, for fighting that bear in 2015’s Revenant), he was overlooked this year for his leading role as the money-hungry, duplicitous Ernest Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Everyone in Saltburn

The most controversial film of the year was also given the cold shoulder. Though director Emerald Fennell nabbed the award for best original screenplay back in 2020 for Promising Young Woman (which also got best picture and director nods), she received nothing for Saltburn—and neither did the film’s stars, despite going to great lengths to slurp up (sorry) the competition.

Greta Lee for Past Lives

First-time director and screenwriter Celine Song made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for best original screenplay for Past Lives, but her muse and star, Greta Lee, was overlooked for her role as Nora. (Song was also snubbed in the best director category).

Surprises

America Ferrera for Barbie

Though Robbie didn’t make the cut for Barbie, her co-star America Ferrera did. While Ferrera was in many ways—as a working human mom on a quest to connect with her daughter—the emotional center of the film about dolls, her role’s defining monologue remains a point of controversy for fans and detractors of the film.

Sterling K. Brown for American Fiction

Perhaps it was due to its late in the year release, but the riotous American Fiction slipped under the radar for many. Not the Academy, though, who honored Brown’s performance as Jeffrey Wright’s troubled brother. (The film received several other major nods, including best actor for Wright, best score, adapted screenplay, and best picture).

Annette Bening for NYAD

It feels a bit like it came out of nowhere, but Bening was nominated for lead role as swimmer Diana Nyad, who attempted to swim from Florida to Cuba in the early 2010s. It’s Bening’s fifth nomination over her career (her co-star Jodie Foster also received a nod for her work on the film).

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Perhaps this shouldn’t be surprising, given how Triet cleaned up at the Golden Globes for the thrilling courtroom drama. She’s the only woman nominated in the best director category this year, though, even after her own country (France) declined to submit the film for the best international category.

Full list of nominations:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Directing

Justine Triet — Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — The Zone of Interest

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West

Napoleon – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan