We still have two years to go until the world erupts in nostalgia for the Devil Wears Prada 20th anniversary (yes, it’s almost two decades old), but the cast of the iconic film is starting the celebrations early. On Saturday night, Miranda Priestly herself, Meryl Streep, was joined by Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt for a Runway reunion at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“Meryl was the one who said, ‘Do you think you can make it to the SAG Awards?’ and I was like, ‘I’ll do anything to be there,” Hathaway said on the red carpet. The trio got together to present the first award of the night and boy, did they dress perfectly for the evening. To start, Streep literally wore Prada—a sheer, oxblood shirt dress with crystal embellishments inspired by the brand’s spring/summer 2024 collection.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Streep wasn’t the only one who dressed subtly in theme. For her part, Hathaway arrived to the awards in a Versace gown she described herself as cerulean. Not blue, not turquoise, not lapis, cerulean (though Miranda would likely argue it’s a little too dark to truly claim that distinction, and the dress’ hue actually falls closer to the lapis category). Regardless, it was a well-thought out choice by Hathaway, and the Prada references didn’t even end there. The dress, which featured a bustier-style bra top, off-the-shoulder straps, and a cutout in the bodice also boasted a large belt, a throwback to the scene in the 2006 film when Miranda has to make the “tough call” between the two belts that are “so different.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Prada talk didn’t end on the red carpet, however. Hathaway, Streep, and Blunt kicked off the award show by presenting the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series. At first, though, just Streep took the stage, remarking that she forgot her glasses and the all-important envelope. Luckily, her trusty assistants, Hathaway and Blunt (who looked gorgeous, though not referential in a plunging red Louis Vuitton gown), were right behind her with the necessary implements. Streep then posed the question, “When does the character end and the actor begin,” causing Blunt to remark that Meryl and Miranda are like twins. Streep denied the claim, but was interrupted by Hathaway who said, “No no, that wasn’t a question.” The Prada quotes continued with Blunt, who watched Streep struggle to open the envelope. “By all means, move at a glacial space,” Blunt said, stealing one of Miranda’s most iconic lines. “You know how that thrills me.”

Of course, the reunion was a hit among the audience, but the trio quickly moved on to present the award to Jeremy Allen White for his performance in The Bear. And while Hathaway likely won’t take the stage again tonight, there is a chance we will see an encore for Blunt and Streep, though not together. Streep was nominated as part of the Only Murders in the Building ensemble, while Blunt got a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Oppenheimer. If we want to see the Runway girls all together again, though, we better hope for a sequel.