If you’re looking to be seduced, scared, and sartorially inspired, then the erotic thriller is what you seek. A kinky successor to the neo-noir, the subgenre boomed in the 1990s and came to define an entire era of sexy cinema. Filled with double entendres and fatalistic love-making, the erotic thriller is hot, campy, and brimming with excellent outfits.

Often following an ethically ambiguous leading lady and a man who is wont to be fooled, these films use fashion as a plot device. Madonna’s on-trial character wears prim pearls to convey her innocence in Body of Evidence. In Sliver, Sharon Stone unbuttons her LBD in a dangerously public setting. And we all understand the cultural significance of the white dress in Basic Instinct.

Below, the most fashionable erotic thrillers to get you into the come-hither Halloween spirit.

Basic Instinct (1992)

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The white Basic Instinct dress is so iconic that Sharon Stone keeps it locked in a safe. Famously, in the film, it’s worn by her character Catherine, a moneyed crime novelist who appears highly suspicious after her boyfriend is murdered in the same way as a character from her book. She looks guilty, but she doesn’t mind. Catherine glides around in beige loungewear and airy slip dresses, lighting cigarettes in no-smoking areas and passing lie detector tests with imperceptible ease. But it’s her subtly sheer ivory slip, worn during a police interrogation scene, that best sums up her enigmatic allure. It remains a symbol of provocation—so much so that Demna opened his debut fall 2026 Gucci show with an homage.

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Single White Female (1992)

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The first detail that jumps out about Single White Female protagonist Allie (Bridget Fonda) is her red bowl cut. A choice! That specific look, along with her enviable wardrobe of power dressing pieces, becomes central to the film’s spine-chilling plot. After leaving her cheating fiancé and moving into a Manhattan apartment alone, she puts an ad in the paper for a roommate. Along comes Hedy (Jennifer Jason Leigh), an awkward but innocuous-seeming bookstore clerk. As they spend more time together, Hedy starts to copy Allie’s hair, wear Allie’s clothes, and ultimately steal Allie’s identity. They do, in fact, both end up with red bowl cuts, which some might say is two too many.

Where to watch: Tubi

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Sliver (1993)

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Released just one year after Basic Instinct, Sliver finds Sharon Stone swapping her blonde blowout for a precise bob. She plays Carly Norris, a career-minded book editor who moves into a sleek Manhattan high-rise, only to find the building is plagued with mysterious murders. Shot through windows, mirrors, and grainy video footage, Sliver embraces the extremes of people watching other people, and Carly’s outfits play into that theme. In one high-stakes scene, she unbuttons her dress in the middle of a fine-dining restaurant on a dare from her possibly murderous date (William Baldwin).

Where to watch: Paramount+

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Body of Evidence (1993)

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Body of Evidence finds a pre-Erotica Madonna playing Rebecca Carlson, a woman on trial. Her supposed crime? Murdering her lover, an elderly millionaire, by giving him a heart attack in bed. Rebecca insists she’s innocent, but as her relationship with her married lawyer (Willem Dafoe) intensifies, it’s obvious her morals are muddied. In the courtroom, her rotation of tailored blazers and prim pearls—sometimes with a beret thrown in for good measure—feels like a put-on performance. Especially since she doesn’t seem to care much about her clothes; they’re always being ripped off.

Where to watch: Tubi

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Bound (1996)

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In this tension-filled lesbian thriller, there are two aesthetics at play. Violet (Jennifer Tilly) is the breathy, lingerie-clad femme fatale. Donning lace LBDs, gauzy nylons, and Betty Boop curls, she’s stuck in a loveless relationship with an abusive mob boss. When she meets Corky (Gina Ghershion)—an ex-con hired to do work on the apartment next door—things take a heated turn. Fresh out of prison, Corky is hot and vaguely unwashed, sporting a terrible barbed-wire tattoo, a stringy pixie, and spiky earrings she uses to pick locks. They hatch a plan to steal millions, things get bloody fast, and they both look very hot in the process.

Where to watch: Pluto TV

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Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

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In the opening scene of Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, a camera follows Nicole Kidman from behind as she drops her John Galliano dress to the floor and stands naked in her room. The shot sets up the film’s voyeuristic sensuality, and the LBD—Kidman’s own—has become a piece of fashion history. “The scene where I drop the dress...that was me. That wasn’t written. That was my dress from my closet,” she said to the Los Angeles Times in 2024, adding that she told Kubrick at the time, “This is how I take off the dress, Stanley.” While filming, she worked with costume designer Merit Allen and her personal costume consultant, L’Wren Scott, to pull pieces from her own closet. Perhaps the most memorable outfit, though, is her still-coveted white Hanro tank top and briefs.

Where to watch: HBO Max