Four years ago, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick delivered two of their most beloved performances to date in the 2018 film A Simple Favor. The mystery-comedy was a hit at the box office—grossing $97 million on a $20 million budget—and among critics, making it no surprise that a sequel is officially in the works. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Lively and Kendrick are reuniting with director Paul Fieg on a second installment of the film, which was adapted from a 2017 novel of the same title by Darcey Bell.

Kendrick will reprise the role of Stephanie, a widowed mom who meets and becomes immediately taken with a stylish PR executive named Emily (Lively), who leads an enviably glamorous lifestyle in the suburbs of Connecticut. It isn’t long before her new pal suddenly goes missing, prompting Stephanie to ditch her usual routine of blogging about crafts and cooking and instead document her quest to find her friend. (Spoiler alert: Emily ends up sentenced to 20 years in prison, so the sequel just might start with a breakout scene.) It’s unclear whether or not stars such as Henry Golding, who played Lively’s husband in the original, and Jean Smart, who played Emily’s mother, will also return.

We may not know anything about the plot, but one thing seems certain about the sequel’s press tour whenever the film is released. Lively will no doubt soon be stocking up on pantsuits: She wore as many as five in a single day when promoting the film in 2018.