Warning: spoilers ahead for season one of Every Year After

Abigail Cowen has a tough task in Every Year After, Prime Video's adaptation of Carley Fortune's bestselling 2022 novel. The 28-year-old actor plays Delilah Mason, a McMansion-dwelling housewife with a perfect blowout and enviable marriage, and the frenemy of protagonist Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall), who spends the series reconnecting with her childhood sweetheart (Matt Cornett).

But despite her plastic exterior, Delilah has a traumatic backstory, one that Every Year After flashes back to as young Delilah's teen pregnancy plays out. Like the other actors on the series, Cowen portrays both versions of Delilah, meaning she's really playing two characters in one.

"It was a challenge," Cowen tells W, and one made more complicated by the fact that Delilah has a different, arguably more pivotal role in the series than the novel, meaning Cowen had to balance the words on the page while meeting the expectations of Fortune's built-in fanbase. Ultimately, though, Cowen found the experience was freeing.

“It’s a responsibility to bring her to life and to do her justice for the fans,” Cowen says. “But we’re expanding on Delilah, and that was a really fun experience. I got to have a little bit of creative liberty and create who she is now by learning what she went through.”

Already in production for her next film project, indie thriller Widow, Cowen spoke with W about taking the teenage romance genre seriously and her hopes for season two of Every Year After:

Delilah has one of the show’s most interesting character arcs. What was that like for you to navigate?

She comes in as a ‘mean girl’, but when I got the role, I was told that she has a redemption story. It was a journey figuring out the layers of her and the moments to play into the mean girl vibe, but then also show vulnerability. The way the show is structured, going back in time and seeing who she was and the traumas, explains why her behavior is the way that it is.

You reunited with Sadie Soverall for this role, having both starred on Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga from 2021 to 2022. What was it like to work together again?

I didn't know they would be willing to cast two people who have worked together, so I was shocked but so excited. I feel like a proud sister. Seeing her shine and take on Percy was so fun to watch. You become family when you're away for so long filming, so it was great to see a familiar face. To bond with the whole cast was really lovely.

Cowen and Soverall as young Delilah and young Percy Justine Yeung/Prime Video

A big change from the book is Delilah’s teenage pregnancy and abortion. What was it like to explore this topic, especially considering this is a mainstream YA drama?

I love that they put that in there. It's a topic that needs to be shown and talked about more. I took that scene very seriously and really wanted to portray it as best I could, especially for all the other women who have gone through it. Feeling alone and having to make that decision, while still being a good friend to Percy…it gave me a lot of insight into her decisions as an adult. It's a topic we shouldn’t shy away from, and I hope it sparks conversation.

It seems to speak to this era of book-to-screen adaptations that take young people’s experiences of romance and desire seriously.

That’s a really good point because [even in the] adulthood scenes, you still feel the teenage severity. When I was in high school, my world was so serious. We all look back on our younger selves, like, “Wow, if I knew then what I know now.” But to jump into that time and make it serious, it’s a story a lot of young people can respond to. It’s something I would have loved to see when I was young. Respecting teenagers and their world is really important.

Cowen and Soverall as present-day Delilah and Percy Justine Yeung/Prime Video

Another aspect of the show, although shown very briefly, is Delilah kissing a woman, which opens up her future romantic possibilities. What are your thoughts about a potential second season?

I love it! We need more young queer representation, in general. For Delilah, it's a big possibility. Ever since she was young, she’s been running from a lot and has these walls up. When she gets to that moment, she starts to choose herself, and everything starts to unravel. She's on a path of self-discovery.

If we do get a season two, I'm really interested in where her journey takes her, whether she's experimenting or she does come out. It would make sense—she got married so young and doesn't even love the guy. The possibilities are endless for her. Obviously, we all really hope for season two. I want to see where her journey takes her, not only as an actor but as a fan of the story. I'm itching to see where everyone's stories go.

You’ve worked across a few genres already: fantasy with Winx, horror with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Ritual, and Stranger Things. What do you want to try next?

Lately, I really want to try comedy. I have so much respect for comedians; it’s such a different art form and craft. If I'm ever gifted with that challenge, I would take it in a heartbeat.