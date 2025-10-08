The trailer for Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair is here, and it’s one hell of a ride. The legal thriller centers around a team of lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to “open their own powerhouse practice” and “navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances.” It features an A-list cast comprised Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and Niecy Nash (and that’s just a few), all centered around aspiring actress Kim Kardashian.

From all-out brawls to criminal activity, let’s dissect the wildest moments of the All’s Fair trailer, here.

“Work, Bitch”

Fittingly, the entire trailer is set to Britney Spears’s 2013 anthem, “Work Bitch.”

Kim Kardashian gets married—again

Kardashian’s character says “I do” to model and actor Matthew Noszka in a beachfront ceremony. However, a voiceover delivered by Kardashian in which she says, “You never really know a person. It’s just a trap,” suggests that the marriage is short-lived.

Kim Kardashian and Sarah Paulson are at each other’s necks

As the trailer progresses, it’s clear that Kim’s marriage doesn’t go as planned—what’s that about life imitating art? In fact, her soon-to-be ex-husband enlists the help of her former colleauge, a high-power lawyer played by Sarah Paulson. Naturally, Kardashian and Paulson’s characters descend into legal chaos, filled with backstabbing, scheming, and biting insults.

At one point, Paulson calls Kardashian “infertile and career-obsessed” as she angrily scolds her from atop an office table. In another scene, she copies Kardashian’s style, saying that she’s dressing as a “whore lawyer” for Halloween.

The other women aren’t innocent, either. Teyana Taylor, who appears to play an office secretary, is seen passionately kissing Noszka at one point, while Glenn Close seems to take Kardashian’s side as she says “Let’s light her on fire.”

A Beyoncé “Hold Up” moment

Yellow dress and all, Kardashian appeared to reference Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” music video when she took a baseball bat to a sports car. Reminder, “Hold Up” is about confronting a partner over infidelity.

Lots of divorces, and lots of famous people

The trailer begins with several women having one-on-one meetings with the legal team, described as “the best divorce lawyers in town.” Among them? Brooke Shields who explains she and her partner “got married when [she] was still in undergrad.” Other guest stars featured include Judith Light, Grace Gummer, and Elizabeth Berkley. Jessica Simpson has also publicly teased a cameo role.

Glenn Close is splashed with water

The perpetrator is hidden in the trailer—but, how dare they?

Someone gets arrested

Someone gets escorted by two police officers, cuffs included, towards the end of the trailer. But the identity is hidden—aside from the fact that they’re wearing a cream suit jacket. For what it’s worth, Naomi Watts wears a similar color in the beginning of the teaser.

Someone dies

Just seconds after, the lawyers are seen dressed in head-to-toe black as they are gathered around what looks to be a dead body that’s being taken away by authorities.