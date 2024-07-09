Kim Kardashian is getting very serious about her acitng career. Following her work with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story, the pair are jumping in the metaphorical bed again. Multiple outlets are reporting that Kardashian, Murphy, Halle Berry and Glenn Close are all working on a new legal drama for Hulu.

It’s kind of amazing news given Kardashian’s very public journey with studying law. For those that don’t remember, in 2019 she announced that she was in the process of becoming a lawyer. Instead of going to law school, she was studying to take California’s baby bar which she finally passed in 2021. And while we haven’t seen her necessarily put that to work in massive ways, maybe it was all study for this new role!

As of right now, the working title of the new Ryan Murphy series is All’s Fair.

Who is in Hulu’s All’s Fair?

Murphy is known, in part, for his castings and this series is reportedly no different. Kardashian is expected to lead the show alongside Close and Berry. For Close it’ll be a notable return to legal dramas having won Emmys for her role as Patti Hewes on Damages. The rest of the cast hasn’t been announced, nor have their roles but it’s been reported that Kim Kardashian will play the best, most expensive divorce lawyer at the helm of a high powered, all-female law firm. Notably, Kardashian has developed a close friendship with own divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, a woman who has long been known as the A-List’s go-to choice for such cases.

What’s the plot of Ryan Murphy’s new legal drama?

While nothing has been set in stone yet, the project is set to follow Kardashian who will play the most successful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles. The drama will be written by Jon Robin Baitz who spent time behind projects like Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans and West Wing. He also created Brothers & Sisters.

Murphy will also write as will Joe Baiken.

Where will Kim Kardashian’s sexy new legal drama stream?

The series is the first of Ryan Murphy’s new Disney deal. As a result, the series is set to stream on Hulu. Perfect, considering The Kardashians also streams on Hulu.

Does All’s Fair have a premiere date?

It is unclear whether production on the show has yet to begin. As a result, the premiere date is also unclear.