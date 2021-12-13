It turns out Kim Kardashian has been up to much more than wearing as many Balenciaga looks as possible. On Monday morning, the 41-year-old shared yet another of her Demna-designed ensembles, though this time for a reason entirely unrelated to fashion. “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!,” she captioned the photoshoot, featuring herself admiring a head-to-toe cobalt ensemble with gloves and a train. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

Such an achievement was hardly a walk in the park as Kardashian explained at length. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she continued. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!” And she sure did study, putting in 10 hours a day that included four-hour Zoom sessions, plus weekly in-person practice tests with a handful of instructors she enthusiastically tagged.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has logged hours upon hours in an effort to follow in the footsteps of her father, the late attorney Robert Kardashian. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year, she pronounced herself a “failure” for not passing despite studying at least 10 hours a day for six weeks straight. “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kardashian’s caption continued. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Despite her repeated disappointments, Kardashian has been careful to cut herself some slack along the way. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option,” she said of opting for the “baby” rather than traditional version of the bar exam. In the state of California, the former allows students without undergraduate or law school degrees to pursue legal careers by enrolling in apprenticeship programs with a certified and accredited lawyer or law firm. Now that Kardashian has passed the “baby” version, she’s eligible to try her hand at the real deal.

From the sound of it, Kardashian’s ultimately successful fourth attempt to be able to do so was certainly easier than her last. “I’m not making excuses,” she added with a winking emoji, “[but] I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever.”