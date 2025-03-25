American Love Story Has Found Its Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Ryan Murphy is determined to leave no aspect of pop culture untouched. The latest entry in his loose cabal of American (Horror/Crime/Sports) Story anthologies on FX, the inaugural season of American Love Story, will focus on the near-legendary and ultimately tragic relationship between the political scion John F. Kennedy Jr. and his style icon wife Carolyn Bessette. Here’s everything we know about the show so far:

What is American Love Story about?

There’s no official log or plotline yet, but like its Crime and Sports predecessors, the series will reportedly tell a scripted version of the romantic relationship between JFK Jr. and Bessette. The pair were married in 1996 and tragically died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard three years later, when Kennedy was 38 and Bessette was 33.

The couple met in New York City in the early ’90s, when the Connecticut-raised Bessette was working as a fashion publicist for Calvin Klein after a brief modeling career. The son of President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, JFK Jr. (affectionately known as John-John) was a lawyer, journalist, and publisher of George magazine. Together, Kennedy and Bessette were both a respected society power couple and heavily scrutinized tabloid fixtures, whose impeccable personal style remains influential today.

Recent real-life Ryan Murphy series have told the stories of other high-profile moments in ’80s and ’90s American culture, including the Monica Lewinsky scandal and Bill Clinton’s impeachment, the Menendez brothers’ murder case, the assassination of Gianni Versace, and the O.J. Simpson trial.

Who will play JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy?

So far, the series has only found its Carolyn: Variety reports that 28-year-old Sarah Pidgeon will play the late publicist. Pidgeon is best known for her role on Amazon’s survivalist series The Wilds and Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things. She also recently made her Broadway debut in the 2024 Tony-winning play Stereophonic, in which she played the Stevie Nicks character in a story very loosely based on the rise of Fleetwood Mac.

Deadline reports the series will also prominently feature JFK Jr.’s mother, Jackie O., and sister Caroline.

When will American Love Story be released?

The series is currently in pre-production; stay tuned for updates on its release date.