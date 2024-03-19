Meghan Markle has a new passion project. The name? American Riviera Orchard (yes, really). After her and her husband’s mega-deals with Netflix and Spotify, Markle has set her sights on the lifestyle sphere and is poised to bring a little bit of Montecito to the masses. Think Chip and Joanna Gaines, meets Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, meets The Duchess of Sussex.

So far, not much is known about the brand aside from the fact that Markle is behind it all—and, apparently, the fact that she’s selling jams and nut butter. But here’s everything else we could suss out so far about Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

So, what is it?

Markle is returning to her roots with American Riviera Orchard. A source close to the Duchess told People that the venture "will reflect everything that she loves—family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.” No official descriptions or products have been listed on the brand’s website, however, Markle has filed a trademark application with listed goods and services including tableware, cookbooks, textiles, as well as edible items like jellies, marmalades, and fruit preserves. Another application includes stationery, textiles, string bags, yoga gear and a range of pet-related items such as leashes, collars, feeding mats, and bird seed.

As it turns out, there might be more from where that came from. The launch follows swells of rumors that Markle is positioning her post-Royal ventures as an opportunity to become the new “Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, or Joanna Gaines.” The Duchess is also allegedly headed back to Netflix screens. “Meghan is starting to film her Netflix show in a few weeks’ time. It will tie in with the American Riviera Orchard brand,” an insider told the DailyMail, adding “At some point there will be a book and blog.”

In case you forgot, Markle was the owner of a lifestyle blog called “The Tig” before becoming a Duchess—where she shared recipes, travel trips, and the occasional wine recommendation—before shutting it down following her marriage to Prince Harry. There were rumors the Duchess was reviving the defunct blog, but it looks like American Riviera Orchard has taken its place for now.

Why is it named American Riviera Orchard?

Yes, American Riviera Orchard is a mouthful. But the name has a deeper meaning for the Duchess. Monetcito (the Santa Barbara enclave where Markle resides) is, apparently, referred to as the American Riviera—mainly, for its Mediterranean climate, rolling hills, and wine vineyards. The meaning behind the Orchard part? TBD.

“Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect,” an insider told People. “It feels authentic to her.” The insider added that the Duchess isn’t paying attention to public scrutiny, saying that “She knows who her friends are and this is all she cares about,” referring to American Riviera Orchard

Does American Riviera Orchard have an Instagram or website?

American Riviera Orchard does have a website that Markle “can’t wait” to launch, per People. So far, it is short on information aside from an opportunity to join a waitlist via email. Markle has also returned to Instagram for the first time in over four years, launching her brand’s account with nine tiles forming a logo (which Royal watchers believe includes the Duchess’s own calligraphy). The bio simply says by “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣,” and includes a link to her website.

When will American Riviera Orchard launch?

As of now, there is no word of when American Riviera Orchard will officially launch its offerings, however, interested parties can sign up for a waitlist to be notified.