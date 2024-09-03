Amy Adams, who broke through to superstardom by playing a love-struck princess, has found her latest role: a fearsome woman who thinks she’s turning into a dog. Adams will star in director Marielle Heller’s latest film Nightbitch, a horror comedy based on Rachel Yoder’s 2021 novel of the same name. Woof woof.

The role will mark Adams’s first appearance on the big screen since her 2022 part in the Disney+ series Disenchanted. Considering the film’s tagline, “Motherhood is a bitch,” it’s safe to say Nightbitch will see Adams transform like never before. Will it ultimately transform the six-time nominee into an Oscar winner? Well, there’s already a healthy buzz.

Here’s everything to know about Nightbitch starring Amy Adams, below.

What is the plot of Nightbitch?

The film will pick up on major elements of Yoder’s 2021 novel, a non-fiction work about a former artist and stay-at-home mom who begins to experience symptoms that lead her to think she’s turning into a canine. Yes, the film is about a woman who believes she’s a dog, but it also keys in on themes surrounding motherhood, feminism, and alienation.

Per an official synopsis, Nightbitch is about an “artist who pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom [and] seeks a new chapter in her life [who] encounters just that, when her nightly routine takes a surreal turn and her maternal instincts begin to manifest in canine form.”

Is there a trailer for Nightbitch?

The first trailer for Nightbitch was released on Tuesday, September 3. It begins with Adams in full-on mom mode, tending to her little one’s messes and rambunctious activities. “I used to be” when a fellow mom asks if she’s an artist. “I used to be a stripper,” another added.

The teaser then takes a turn when Adams begins to “feel off” and notices changes like sharp teeth and a heightened appetite. “I’m never going to be smart, happy, or thin ever again,” she says at one point. “Oh, and I think I’m turning into a dog.”

The trailer fluctuates between intense and light-hearted moments like when Adams jolts up from a dinner table to say “I could crush a walnut with my vagina.”

“I am a woman. I am an animal. I am Nightbitch” she says at the conclusion of the trailer while backdropped by the Miley Cyrus song “Midnight Sky.”

Who is in the cast of Nightbitch?

Adams is joined by Scoot MacNairy, Mary Holland, Jessica Harper, Zoë Chao, Ella Thomas, Stacey Swift, Archana Rajan, Adrienne Rose White, Darius De La Cruiz and Roslyn Gentle.

Does Nightbitch have a release date?

Nightbitch will be released in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on December 6, 2024.