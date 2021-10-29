Watch your back 007 because there may be a traitor in your midst. Deadline is reporting that Ana de Armas is in talks to ditch James Bond for another action franchise: John Wick.

If the deal goes through, de Armas would star in a spinoff of John Wick titled Ballerina “about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family,” according to Deadline. John Wick fans may be familiar with the concept as a ballerina training to be an assassin made a brief appearance in 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

The news comes following de Armas’ brief appearance in the most recent Bond film, No Time to Die. Despite the excitement around her role, the actress was only in one segment of the movie (and possibly got even less screen time than Zendaya did in Dune). Because of that, it makes sense that de Armas wants another chance to show off her action movie chops, and a starring role in a John Wick spinoff seems like the perfect place to do just that. Besides, Daniel Craig did say that instead of making the new Bond a woman, women should just go get their own franchise. Well, it looks like de Armas may be taking that advice.